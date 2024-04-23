Triple commitment for Pirelli in Jerez: Moto2 Moto3 and MotoGP Rookies Cup

For the Grand Prix of Spain, the fourth round of the 2024 Championship taking place this weekend at the Circuito de Jerez-Ángel Nieto, in Andalusia, Pirelli will make the standard tyre allocation foreseen for this year available to the Moto2™ and Moto3™ riders. Pirelli believes that the standard solutions are particularly suitable for the characteristics of the Spanish circuit, following the data collected in the preseason at the beginning of the year and the results that emerged from the first three GPs. On the Tuesday following the GP, riders in both classes will carry out a day of testing on the same track, a useful opportunity to improve their knowledge of the new Pirelli tyres equipping their machines this year. After last weekend’s events with the Northern Talent Cup in Assen and the FIM JuniorGP™ World Championship in Misano, Jerez will also host Pirelli’s debut alongside the riders of the FIM Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup, another competition for the young talent that is part of Dorna’s Road to MotoGP™ project. Weekend full of activities on a track we know well



“Jerez, unlike others on the calendar this year, is a track that we know very well because we have competed there often, including recently, with the Superbike World Championship. It is a track that is not particularly fast but very technical and selective. Nonetheless, we have noticed that knowledge of the track is a partial advantage because the characteristics of the machines used in Moto2 and Moto3 are very different from those of the Superbike series, and this means that the references we have are not always useful for predicting the behaviour of the compounds. It must be said that three days of testing have already been carried out on this track in February, although at the end of April the temperatures will most likely be higher, therefore, we will only have the real feedback after the riders have taken to the track for the first test sessions on Friday and this brings us to Jerez with a good dose of curiosity mixed with expectation. So far, the riders in both classes have been very fast and have broken record after record on the circuits we have raced on, progressively improving bike setup and confidence with our tyres. In this regard, this round will also be an opportunity for them to clock up some kilometres on our tyres given the day of testing scheduled for the Tuesday following the GP. And then, here we also make our debut with the riders of the FIM Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup, so it will certainly be a weekend that will see us busy on many fronts.” · Historic circuit: inaugurated in 1986, it hosted the first GP the following year and has continued to do so uninterruptedly from 1989 to today. In 2018 it was named in memory of Ángel Nieto. Jerez, like Assen, is considered by many riders to be a reference circuit because it presents a series of low, medium and high-speed corners that are technically ideal for fine-tuning the bike, which is why, as well as for the strategic location that allows it to be exploited in the colder months, it is often chosen to carry out tests. · Layout: the track is 4423 metres long, of which approximately 70% is straights and 30% corners. The finishing straight measures just over 600 metres with a width of 12 metres which becomes 11 metres in the rest of the track. Thirteen corners in total, five on the left and eight on the right with a radius of curvature that varies from 30 metres for turns 2, 6 and 13 to 116 metres at turn 4. The maximum slope is 5.1% on the main straight while the maximum gradient is 5% at the exit of turn 5. The maximum lateral slope is recorded at the exit of turns 2, 6 and 13 and is equal to 7.46%, the minimum is 4.70% at turns 4 and 12. · Difficulty for the tyres: the corners are very varied, and you brake in all of them except for number 3 which is very fast. Even if the lateral loads generated during the lap are not very high, in order to cope with the different needs of the track (fast sections alternating with slow corners, some of which are downhill) a rear tyre with a good balance of handling, support also in lean while the fronts are involved in some important braking, in particular at turn 6, the most difficult of all. The asphalt has a good level of grip and is not particularly aggressive. · Allocation for MotoGP™ Rookies Cup: each rider will be able to use a maximum of 4 sets of tyres for dry in SC2 compound both front and rear. In case of rain, they can use the SCR1 wet solutions.