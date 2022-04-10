Circuit of The Americas Gremlins at MotoAmerica Superbike upset rider

Fresh N Lean Progressive Yamaha Racing’s Cameron Petersen enjoyed a good first outing with the team, overcoming challenges to score a podium finish at today’s MotoAmerica Superbike opening round at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas. Unfortunately, his teammate Jake Gagne was sidelined with a technical issue and did not start the race.
Petersen showed speed straight away and topped the timesheets in the first practice session. Unfortunately, a technical issue for both him and his teammate ended their second qualifying session early, and he ultimately qualified fourth. When the lights went green, the South African got a good start from the second row of the grid and quickly made his way to the runner-up spot. He was passed a lap later and worked to close back in on the frontrunners but had some grip issues after the halfway mark. He then managed his race to finish comfortably in third and stand on the podium in his debut race with the team.
Gagne’s fast time in the first qualifying session went unchallenged, putting the defending MotoAmerica Superbike on pole position for the first race of the season. Unfortunately, a technical issue had him withdraw from the race on the warm-up lap.
The Fresh N Lean Progressive Yamaha Racing Team lines up again tomorrow for Race 2, on Sunday, April 10, at the Circuit of The Americas.
Fresh N Lean Progressive Yamaha Racing Team Manager
“It’s been a tough start to the weekend dealing with some gremlins that limited our track time, but Cameron recovered well and improved from his qualifying result to finish third. He had a little grip issue during the race, and we’ll work on that for a better Race 2. Unfortunately, Jake had a technical issue and did not start the race, but I’m sure we’ll find a solution for tomorrow’s race and get a win.”
Fresh N Lean Progressive Yamaha Racing
“The weekend started off really well. I had a really good pace on the first day, and then, unfortunately, we ran into some issues that limited our track time. I was still really confident going into the race, and I felt that I had the pace to challenge for the win. Halfway through the race, I started to close the gap on the lead guys, but I just used up too much of my tires. As soon as they went off, I had some chatter issues and had to settle for third. We’ll do our homework and go get them tomorrow.”
Fresh N Lean Progressive Yamaha Racing
“It’s been a weird start to the season with some gremlins to deal with and unfortunately in Race 1 today. We’re still in good shape in pole position and are ready to fight for the win tomorrow. The team and this bike are amazing, and we’ll claw our way back to the top.”