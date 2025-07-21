BRIAR BAUMAN RACES HARLEY-DAVIDSON XG750R TO FIFTH MISSION AFT SUPERTWINS SEASON VICTORY

MILWAUKEE (July 21, 2025) – Rick Ware Racing/Parts Plus/Latus Motors rider Briar Bauman rode a Harley-Davidson® XG750R motorcycle to his fifth Mission AFT SuperTwins win of the season at the inaugural Short Track at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Missouri on July 18. With the victory, Bauman took the season points lead to open the second half of the season.

Bauman won his heat race and qualified on the front row for the main event, but it was Mission/Roof Systems/Harley-Davidson rider Brandon Robinson over Bauman by just 0.102 seconds in the 4-lap #2Fast@Tasty Challenge bonus sprint race, as the two Harley-Davidson riders continue to set the pace on short tracks this season.

In the main event (8 minutes plus two laps), Bauman led from the start with Robinson on his rear wheel in the opening laps. Bauman started the evening tied with Estenson Racing Yamaha rider Dallas Daniels for the series points lead, but Daniels was off the pace in qualifying, finished fifth in his heat race and had to start the main from the third row. Rackley Racing/Bob Lanphere’s BMC Racing KTM rider, Davis Fisher, slotted behind Robinson as the field sorted out in the first half of the race, with American Honda/Progressive Insurance Honda rider, Trent Lowe, moving up to fourth place. Daniels quickly moved through the field up to fifth place right behind Lowe. At the half-way point in the race, Fisher moved past Robinson to take second place as Bauman opened a 1.333-second gap on the trailing pack. Daniels used a very low line on the track all race, and with about 3:50 left managed to swoop past Lowe, Robinson, and Daniels in one lap and set his sights on catching Bauman. With two laps to go, Daniels had closed to within 0.698 seconds of Bauman, but the Harley rider led across the finish line by 0.329 seconds to take his 31st overall premier-class win, moving him into the all-time top 10 in terms of career victories. Fisher was third, 2.825 seconds behind Daniels.

“(Daniels) just figured it out halfway through the main event and was clicking laps,” said Bauman. “I thought I was hitting my marks, but he’s so good and this is so tight. When Jared Mees stepped away, I said I need to be the guy to fill his shoes. I know there are a lot of people who want to see us succeed, and I can feel that. That gets me fired up. Once again, Rick (Ware) and George (Latus) put this thing together. I never thought I’d have five wins. This Harley-Davidson XG750R is working really well.”

After nine of 16 rounds in the 2025 AFT Mission SuperTwins championship, Bauman leads the points chase with 185 points, followed by Daniels with 181. Robinson is third with 119 points, followed by Fisher with 112 points.

The AFT Mission SuperTwins series returns to action August 4-5 with the Jackpine Gypsies Short Track double-header at Sturgis, S.D. during the 85th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Mission SuperTwins Race Results – Lucas Oil Short Track (Top 10)

Briar Bauman (H-D) Rick Ware Racing/Parts Plus/Latus Motors Dallas Daniels (Yam) Estenson Racing Davis Fisher (KTM) Rackley Racing/Bob Lanphere’s BMC Racing Trent Lowe (Hon) American Honda/Progressive Insurance/Mission Foods Jarod VanDerkooi (KTM) Fastrack Racing/Wally Brown Racing James Ott (Yam) G & G Racing/Yamaha Racing/Media Home Inc. Declan Bender (Yam) Memphis Shades/Corbin/Luczak Racing Max Whale (RE) Moto Anatomy X Royal Enfield/Fairway Ford/Parts Unlimited Bronson Bauman (Yam) Mission Foods/Roof Systems of Dallas

Billy Ross (Kaw) Racing Unlimited/Bel Ray/Mission Foods

