Call it a Comeback Joan Mir returns to MotoGP

Team Suzuki Press Office – October 6.

Suzuki’s Joan Mir is planning to make his return to action at the forthcoming Australian GP following a long recovery from the ankle injury he suffered in August.

The Mallorcan rider has been carrying out an extensive programme of recovery, which includes physiotherapy and rest. He tried to make a comeback at the Aragon GP last month, but the discomfort didn’t allow him to ride safely, and he withdrew from the subsequent three races. On Wednesday October 5th he underwent an electromyography to check the condition of the nerves and muscles around his damaged right ankle. These latest tests showed encouraging signs of recovery, and he will therefore attempt to ride in Australia. He is eager to return to the team, and Phillip Island circuit is one of his absolute favourites on the calendar.

Mir will attend medical checks with the circuit doctors next week ahead of his hopeful return to track action on Friday October 14th.

Joan Mir:

“It looks like everything is getting better, and I was very happy to hear the latest news from the doctors following my checks. The injury appears to be healing well and the recovery work I’ve been doing has paid off. I’m still not at 100%, but I feel it’s time to come back because the situation is a lot better than it has been in previous weeks. I want to spend these last three races of the season with my team, so I hope that I will feel OK on the bike and be able to ride well.”

Livio Suppo:

“I am very happy that Joan can return in Phillip Island and be back with all of us. Even though we’ve been helped out by some nice stand-in riders, we’ve felt his absence, and it will be great to see him back on his bike! We will do everything to put him at ease and allow him to enjoy one of his favourite circuits.”