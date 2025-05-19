Campionato Italiano MX Prestige Round 4

• Alessandro Lupino returns to the podium of the Italian Prestige Pro MX2 Championship with the Desmo250 MX

• The Beddini Racing Ducati Corse Factory MX2 Team rider consolidates his second place in the championship standings

The fourth round of the Italian Prestige Pro MX2 Championship was held this weekend on the Cingoli track in central Italy. Saturday, on the classic Italian track that celebrates 80 years of racing, Alessandro Lupino is second of his group in the timed practice, which allows him to line up fourth at the starting gate of the two Sunday motos.

At the start of the first heat Lupino is fourth but manages to overtake his closest pursuer in the standings and conquers third position after six laps, crossing the finish line third after 16 laps. In race two, the Italian rider charges and take the second position during the first lap, taking the lead three laps later. The pace of the second moto is way faster and the Beddini Racing Ducati Corse Factory MX2 Team rider holds the lead of the race until 8 laps to the end. The last laps are hectic, with the first three riders fighting for the victory; Alessandro uses all his experience to resist his opponent, who threatens him for second place, trying to regain the lead until the checkered flag that sees him pass 2nd at 0.597 seconds from 1st place. On the podium, the reigning Italian MX1 Champion is 2nd, and consolidates his second position in the championship.

The Italian Prestige Pro MX2 Championship will now take a break of three and a half months and will return to the scene with the fifth and penultimate round, in Castiglione del Lago (PG) on August 30th and 31st.

Alessandro Lupino: “It was a challenging weekend, on Saturday I struggled to have a good feeling with the track and the bike; we tried different solutions and found what we needed for Sunday. At the start of race one I didn’t feel very comfortable because of the many changes but in the end I managed to push, finishing third. In race two the track was much more technical and I had fun, bringing home a good heat, showing that we are close to the front. Now we have a few months to work and continue to develop the bike that only hit the track in mid-February.”