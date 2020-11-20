Cardo Hires Oakley and Alpinestars Director to Reach into New Lines of Businesses

Plano, Texas (November 19, 2020) – Cardo Systems, the global market leader in Bluetooth and mesh communication systems for powersports riders, today announced the appointment of Bobby Ali as its new Sales Director (LATAM) and Director of Business Development for new initiatives (Americas). With over 15 years’ working with premium lifestyle brands, Ali brings extensive experience, knowledge and leadership to Cardo’s LATAM expansion and to Cardo’s new business initiatives in North America.

Bobby brings extensive experience in all facets of business from product development, marketing, sales management to international distribution management. As Sales Director, LATAM, Bobby will be responsible for developing the Latin American market, including territory management and account growth strategies. Key objectives will be increasing brand awareness and sales within the region. Leveraging his experience with premium lifestyle brands and his personal affinity for adventure sports, Bobby will also spearhead Cardo’s new business development efforts in North America.

“Bobby brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Cardo, and we are ecstatic to have him lead these significant expansion and growth opportunities,” said Jonathan Yanai, Cardo Systems VP Global Sales. “He has a proven track record within the industry and a demonstrated ability to drive growth and profitability that we believe will have an immediate and significant impact on the growth of our business.”

Bobby’s 15 years of experience includes work with leading global lifestyle brands, including Oakley, Alpinestars, EVS Sports and Outdoor Tech. As an active participant in action sports, developing knowledge around sports marketing and brand building through collaborations with Southern California action sports Industry. Bobby has worked for surf, skate and lifestyle companies, while simultaneously completing his undergraduate at California State University, 2000 where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Business/High Technology Management. In 2001, Ali earned his Master of Business Administration degree from the University of California, San Diego.

“Cardo Systems is driven by a spirit of discovery and pushing forward, and I am extremely excited to join a truly innovative industry leader,” said Bobby. “As a passionate motorcyclist and action sports enthusiast, I believe Cardo is only scratching the surface, and I’m excited to help the company expand into new markets and categories, while pushing the industry even further into the future.”

As Cardo continues to blaze new trails across the wireless communications industry, the company looks to provide high-quality products for communities and varying powersports applications that rely on helmet-to-helmet communication. With the addition of Bobby Ali, Cardo looks to further add to its reputation as the global leader in action and powersports communication.