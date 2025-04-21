Career-Best Third Overall for Dani Heitink at EMX125 Round Five

MJC Yamaha Official EMX125 team’s Dani Heitink has finished third overall at the fifth round of the EMX125 Championship in Frauenfeld, Switzerland. The impressive result marks the young Dutchman’s first podium finish in the highly competitive class, with the points secured moving him up to sixth in the series standings.

The high-speed, hardpack circuit of Frauenfeld was in perfect condition for both days of racing. Cool temperatures ensured the track remained excellent and allowed it to develop plenty of lines for riders to make passes.

Following his consistent start to the 2025 EMX125 campaign, Heitink delivered a season-best race result of second in Race One. After taking full advantage of an excellent start, the 15-year-old moved into third on lap two, then made the pass into second as the race reached the halfway point. From there, Heitink held off series leader Aron Katona to claim a hard-fought runner-up finish.

In Race Two, Heitink didn’t execute the best of starts and ran just outside the top 10 through the early stages. As the race continued, the talented youngster made a series of crucial passes, with his penultimate lap move around Riccardo Pini for eighth securing his career-best overall result in EMX125.

Mano Faure also impressed in Switzerland. After starting up front in Race One, the Frenchman charged to an eventual fifth-place finish. Then in Race Two, he crossed the line in 10th to secure seventh overall on the day. Faure remains fourth in the series standings.

The team’s third rider, Jarne Bervoets, placed 13th overall and remains 11th in the championship after five rounds.

VHR VRT Yamaha Official EMX250 team’s Janis Reisulis arrived in Frauenfeld with his GYTR-kitted YZ250F adorned with the series leader’s red plates. As the fastest rider in Time Practice, the Latvian started round four of the campaign in style. Reisulis then capitalised on his first choice of gate pick by running second early on in Race One, until a technical issue brought his time near the front to a premature end.

The EMX250 Championship leader enjoyed another strong start in Race Two to place himself comfortably inside the top 10. As the race unfolded, Reisulis progressed up the leaderboard and moved into third with five laps remaining. By maintaining this position to the finish, Reisulis secured ninth overall on the day to successfully defend his series lead.

Both the MJC Yamaha Official EMX125 team and VHR VRT Yamaha Official EMX250 team will now take a weekend off before returning to action on May 3-4, alongside the MXGP of Portugal.