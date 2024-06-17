Challenging Sunday for GYTR GRT Yamaha in Misano

Remy Gardner rounded off a challenging Sunday with an eighth-place finish in the final feature race of the Misano World Circuit, Marco Simoncelli, Italy.

Following a strong warm-up, with Gardner fifth and team-mate Dominique Aegerter eighth, the GYTR GRT Yamaha pair were feeling confident ahead of the Superpole Race.

Aegerter had a challenging getaway, after being pushed wide on the opening lap. After this, the Swiss rider showed incredible race speed, but couldn’t climb higher than 10th at the chequered flag. Unfortunately, Gardner encountered an eventful start, losing positions from his front row start. Looking to fight back through, he was unluckily involved in a racing accident with another rider, which saw him crash. While he was able to re-mount, he retired three laps later.

Gardner and Aegerter had to start from 10th and 13th on the grid for Race 2, with both enduring a difficult start. The Aussie showed consistent race speed to join the fight for a top five place; the #87 rider kept clocking fast laps to cross the line in eighth to score good points. Meanwhile, Aegerter was making his way through the field proving to have fine speed but was unfortunately forced to retire due to a technical problem on Lap 5.

SUPERPOLE RACE RESULTS

RACE 2 RESULTS

Remy Gardner – Superpole Race: DNF / Race 2: P8

“Not the Sunday we were looking for after a strong weekend. Unfortunately in the sprint race I had to go wide at the start and I lost some positions. I felt then we could have a good race anyway, but I got involved in an incident and that was the end of our race. That finale compromised Race 2 as well as it’s tough to have a good run starting from behind, but I still managed to score some points. I’d like to thank Yamaha for the support, the team for the hard work and all the people who came here to support us!”

Dominique Aegerter – Superpole Race: P10 / Race 2: DNF

“Not our weekend at all. In the morning I had good speed in the sprint race, but I got pushed wide at the beginning and I had to recover from so far behind and unfortunately my effort wasn’t enough for a top 9 place. We had to start from P13 then for the final feature race, which wasn’t ideal, but we still tried our best. The getaway was okay, I was recovering positions but unfortunately I ended up retiring due to a technical problem. I’m sorry to the team and the fans, we really wanted to give them a great result.”