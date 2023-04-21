Contract Extension for Husqvarna SuperMotocross World Championship Star

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing and RJ Hampshire will continue together for the next two seasons of the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX), inclusive of the 2024 and 2025 AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross series.

Hampshire has signed to remain onboard the Husqvarna FC 250 for the duration of this latest contract extension. The 27-year-old first joined Rockstar Energy Husqvarna in 2020, impressing to date within the program to score three Pro Motocross 250MX overall wins, a 250SX Main Event victory, and multiple podium finishes across both championships.

Despite battling various physical setbacks in the opening rounds of 250SX West this season, Hampshire holds second position in the standings as he looks to complete the remaining rounds in the best possible way. He also stepped up to the FC 450 at the Daytona Supercross, winning his Heat race on debut and finishing eighth in the Main Event.

“I couldn’t be happier to be signed with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing for another two years,” commented Hampshire. “It’s truly a blessing to have a team that believes in me as much as I believe in myself. We’ve continued to make progress year after year and we all strive to be the best we can be. I look forward to getting the Husqvarna FC 250 back on the top step for years to come.”

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Manager, Nathan Ramsey, is excited to welcome Hampshire back through 2024 and 2025, with the pair firmly setting their sights on challenging for championships across the SMX series in this current season and beyond.

“Having RJ sign on to ride the FC 250 for two more years with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team is a huge win for all of us,” Ramsey explained. “RJ is a true professional both on and off the track, and the fact that he has the heart of a warrior is motivating for every person on our team. We are super-happy to continue working alongside RJ for the rest of his impressive 2023 year, as well as the future.”

After winning Race 2 and finishing runner-up overall in the Glendale Triple Crown two weeks ago, Hampshire and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing will continue their Supercross campaign with the 250SX East/West Showdown this Saturday, April 22, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.