Coupon Holiday Sales Event Savings Are Here with Polaris

This holiday season, show your gratitude to those who matter most with the gift of Slingshot apparel, accessories, lubricants and parts. Save up to $75 off your purchase* through December 31, 2020.

GIFT NEXT LEVEL

DOWNLOAD COUPON

U.S. models shown in photos. Features vary by country.

All third-party trademarks and related content are the property of their respective owners.

*Holiday Sales Event: Purchase $50 (US or Canadian Dollar) worth of qualifying PG&A (as defined below) and receive $5 (US or Canadian Dollar) off. Purchase $150 (US or Canadian Dollar) worth of qualifying PG&A and receive $20 (US or Canadian Dollar) off. Purchase $500 (US or Canadian Dollar) worth of qualifying PG&A and receive $75 (us or Canadian dollar) off. Offer valid from November 2 – December 31, 2020. Offer is valid in authorized Slingshot dealerships for current and clearance Slingshot Parts, Garments and/or Accessories (“PG&A”) only. Only one (1) coupon per customer transaction can be submitted. Physical coupon with valid code must be presented at time of purchase for discount to apply. Polaris, its dealers and their respective employees are not eligible for discount. Not valid on qualified purchase before November 2 or after December 31, 2020. Offer subject to availability while supplies last. Offer may not be combined with any other coupons, discounts, offers or promotions. This offer may be discontinued or modified at any time. Offer is non-transferable, not redeemable for cash or gift card. Void where prohibited or otherwise restricted. Returns of any portion of the purchase will require equal forfeiture of offer or amount equal to offer. Applicable tax, shipping and handling do not qualify for discount. By submitting this coupon with your name and email, you authorize and consent to Polaris Industries Inc., its affiliates and subsidiaries (collectively, “Polaris”) and/or its authorized dealers contacting you via phone, email, direct mail and other forms of communication about Polaris, its products, offers or marketing materials.

**As Low As 4.99% APR for 72 Months: This is a limited time offer which is valid for the purchase of selected qualifying models and is subject to credit approval on qualified purchases financed during this program. Offer may not be combined with certain other offers, is subject to change and may be extended or terminated without further notice. Offer available through TD Bank and valid on new 2020 Slingshot models. Monthly payment and cost of borrowing will vary depending on amount borrowed and down payment/trade. Minimum amount to finance is $5,000. Example for MY2020 Slingshot SL: $31,699 financed at 4.99% APR over 72 months = 72 monthly payments of $510 with a cost of borrowing of $5,047 and a total obligation of $36,746. Monthly payment examples exclude tax, title & other fees. See participating retailers for complete details and conditions. October 1st – November 30th, 2020.

Slingshot® is a registered trademark of Polaris Industries Inc. Slingshot is a three-wheeled motorcycle. It is not an automobile, it does not have airbags, and it does not meet automotive safety standards. Three-wheel vehicles may handle differently than other vehicles, especially in wet conditions. Always wear helmets and fasten seat belts. Driver may need a valid motorcycle endorsement. Don’t drink and drive.