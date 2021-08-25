Crucial moment for Ducati at MotoGP Silverstone

After the double-header in Austria, the Ducati Lenovo Team is ready to return to the track across the Channel for the third Grand Prix of the 2021 MotoGP World Championship scheduled in August: the British GP. The twelfth round of the season will take place at the historic Silverstone Circuit, which with its 5.9 km, is the longest track on the calendar. Located on a former World War II airfield site, the fast Silverstone track returned to host MotoGP in 2010, while the first GP was held here in 1977. Ducati currently has three podium finishes at the British circuit, including one victory achieved in 2017 by Andrea Dovizioso.



Pecco Bagnaia, back from an excellent second place in the last Austrian GP, arrives in England determined to maintain the positive trend and continue adding important points to the overall standings, which sees him second 47 points behind leader Quartararo. Currently fifth in the Championship, Jack Miller aims to get back into the fight for the top positions after two difficult weekends in Austria.



After the first eleven rounds of the 2021 season, Ducati leads the manufacturer’s standings, while the Ducati Lenovo Team occupies second place in the team standings.



Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 2nd (134 points)

“In the last race at the Red Bull Ring, in Austria, we came very close to victory once again, and this confirms that we are working well. Now we are second in the Championship, and it is crucial to continue to be consistent to get as close as possible to the top of the standings. Silverstone is a less favourable track for the characteristics of our bike than Zeltweg, but if we can concentrate from Friday’s free practice onwards, we can be competitive. As always, here in England, the weather will play an important role, so we have to be ready to adapt to any track conditions”.



Jack Miller (#43 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 5th (105 points)

“The last two races in Austria didn’t exactly go as we hoped, so we come to Silverstone determined to move on and get a good result. In 2019, in the last GP held here, I had managed to get a front-row start and felt I could do well in the race, but unfortunately, a problem did not allow me to do so. In England, the weather is always uncertain, so we’ll have to work hard from the first sessions to be ready for Sunday’s race under any circumstances.”



The Ducati Lenovo Team will take to the track at Silverstone Circuit on Friday 27th August at 9:55 am local time for the first free practice session, while the race is scheduled for Sunday 29th August at 1:00 pm (2:00 pm in Italy) on 20-lap distance.



Circuit information



Country: United Kingdom

Name: Silverstone Grand Prix Circuit

Best lap: M. Márquez (Honda), 1’59.936 (177.0 km/h) – 2019

Circuit record: M. Márquez (Honda), 1’58.168 (179.7 km/h) – 2019

Top speed: Crutchlow (Honda), 333.3 km/h – 2019

Track length: 5,9 km

Race distance: 20 laps (118.0 km)

Corners: 18 (8 left, 10 right)



2019 Results

Podium: 1° Rins (Suzuki), 2° Márquez (Honda), 3° Viñales (Yamaha)

Pole Position: M. Márquez (Honda), 1’58.168 (179.7 km/h)

Fastest lap: M. Márquez (Honda), 1’59.936 (177.0 km/h)



Rider Information



Jack Miller

Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 43

GPs started: 165 (110 x MotoGP, 49 x Moto3, 6 x 125 cc)

First GP: Qatar 2015 (MotoGP), Qatar 2012 (Moto3), Germany 2011 (125 cc)

Wins: 9 (3 MotoGP + 6 Moto3)

First Win: Netherlands 2016 (MotoGP), Qatar 2014 (Moto3)

Pole positions: 9 (1 MotoGP + 8 Moto3)

First pole: Argentina 2018 (MotoGP), USA 2014 (Moto3)

World Titles: –



Francesco Bagnaia

Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 63

GPs started: 145 (40 x MotoGP, 36 x Moto2, 69 x Moto3)

First GP: Qatar 2019 (MotoGP), Qatar 2017 (MotoGP), Qatar 2013 (MotoGP)

Wins: 10 (8 Moto2 + 2 Moto3)

First Win: Qatar 2018 (Moto2), Netherlands 2016 (Moto3)

Pole positions: 8 (1 MotoGP, 6 Moto2 + 1 Moto3)

First pole: France 2018 (Moto2), Britain 2016 (Moto3), Qatar 2021 (MotoGP)

World Titles: 1 (Moto2, 2018)



Championship Information



Riders’ standings

Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 2º (134 points)

Jack Miller (#43 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 5º (105 points)



Manufacturers’ standings

Ducati – 1º (212 points)



Teams’ standings

Ducati Lenovo Team – 2º (239 points)