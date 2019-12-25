DAVIDE BRIVIO SUZUKI ECSTAR MotoGP BLOG

Team Suzuki Press Office – December 24.

SUZUKI ECSTAR Team Manager Davide Brivio reflects on a positive MotoGP season with targets met and expectations soar.

Q: Did you expect the results you had this year, the two fantastic wins, or did you expect even more?

“We felt this year was the time to try and win races, and we achieved that goal, so from that point of view it’s been a success. We wanted to improve on the fifth place we got in the championship last year, and we also did that because we finished fourth this year. But even though we reached the targets we set; we do almost feel that we could have done even better. And yes, those two wins were amazing and so important and special for us.”

Q: Alex Rins spent a large part of the season battling at the top in the standings, head-to-head with Marquez. Did you begin to think about fighting for the title?

“Of course the thought crossed our minds, you start every season thinking a bit about the title. We weren’t really focused on the crown; we were instead just committed to doing our best and seeing what happened. But this season gave us a good boost and has been good practice for next season. Our package was strong this year and we want to start next season carrying on from where we left off and fighting in every race.”