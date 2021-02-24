Daytona Beach Get On! Moto Fest Announced

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (February 23, 2021) – Progressive American Flat Track announced today an exciting development in its plans for its May 22 showcase at Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track. The newly-branded Mission Foods® Texas Half-Mile presented by Roof Systems will provide thrilling world-class racing action to a new audience of fans attending Comoto Holdings’ Get On! Moto Fest, a pioneering concept three-day outdoor powersports festival.

Comoto Holdings, parent company of leading moto enthusiast brands RevZilla, Cycle Gear, J&P Cycles, and REVER, is kicking off riding season by reimagining what motorcycle events can be. Slated to be held on May 21, 22, and 23 at the Texas Motor Speedway, the Get On! Moto Fest is a family-friendly, inclusive, outdoor event that will bring together riders–and aspiring riders–of all styles, ages, and genders. The event will be three days of motorcycle demos, how-to workshops, racing, bike shows, and opportunities to meet representatives from leading accessories and gear brands. Guests can expect to meet bike-minded people from all walks of life, learn from each other and industry leaders, and experience the thrill of life on two wheels.

“Comoto’s family of brands exists to provide the best riding experience to all riders all over the world, whether V-Twin, adventure, off-road, street, dirt, men, women, youth–you name it,” said Ken Murphy, Comoto CEO. “The Get On! Moto Fest will give more riders more reasons to ride more often and provide a place for all riders to revel in their shared love of all things moto.”

With the support of two of its biggest partners – Mission Foods® and Roof Systems of Dallas, Texas – Progressive AFT is set to be the highlight entertainment portion of this three-day extravaganza. All three classes of Progressive AFT will take to a track they know and love for some wicked fast half-mile racing action under the lights of the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track.

“The partnership between Progressive American Flat Track and Comoto is an exciting development for the series,” said Michael Lock, CEO of Progressive AFT. “We are very aware that our fans are looking forward to being at Progressive AFT live events, after such a heavily disrupted year. All the added attractions of the Get On! Moto Fest offer a unique and compelling reason for everyone to come down to Texas Motor Speedway and join the fun!”

Race fans looking to create a weekend-long getaway can purchase the SuperTicket to gain admission into both the Mission Foods Texas Half-Mile presented by Roof Systems and the Get On! Moto Fest, priced at a low $39 when purchased in advance. Kids 12 and under receive free admission to both events. Tickets to this one-of-a-kind experience are available now at https://store.americanflattrack.com/ebooking/ticket/view/id/3326/.