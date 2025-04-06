De Wolf Wins While Everts Digs Deep: Drama in the Sand in Sardinia

In sun-soaked Sardinia, where the Mediterranean laps the edges of Riola Sardo’s brutal sand circuit, Kay de Wolf showed exactly why he’s the reigning MX2 World Champion. The Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing star delivered a flawless 1-1 performance to claim his 10th career Grand Prix victory, the Red Plate, and his second overall win of the 2025 season.

Riola Sardo is no playground. The 1,750-metre, anti-clockwise track sits just above sea level and is carved into deep, beach-style sand; relentless terrain that punishes every mistake. While de Wolf rose to the occasion, teammate Liam Everts, who entered the round with the red plate, was forced to dig deep for a hard-fought sixth overall.

Qualifying on Saturday was quick and dry under beautiful skies, but Sunday brought overcast skies and a biting coastal wind – transforming the track back into the rough, energy-sapping circuit it’s known for. Riders and bikes were pushed to the limit.

De Wolf’s weekend began with a setback – an early crash in qualifying saw him drop from sixth to 16th. But in trademark fashion, he fought back to ninth, laying the groundwork for what was to come.

In Sunday’s opening moto, de Wolf launched into second from the start gate and immediately set his sights on Sacha Coenen. Patient and persistent, he chipped away at the lead, eventually closing a three-second gap to just tenths. He struck on lap 13 and never looked back. Coenen crashed shortly after, and de Wolf crossed the line to take his 18th career race win, and 25 valuable points.

Everts, meanwhile, started eighth but moved up quickly – taking fifth by lap four with a bold move around rival Rick Elzinga. Despite maintaining solid pace, he couldn’t close on his title rivals and finished sixth, conceding the championship lead to Simon Längenfelder.

MX2’s second moto on Sunday brought high drama. De Wolf was into third by the first lap and took the lead on lap four, only to run wide and surrender the position to Andrea Adamo. Unfazed, he regrouped and began a relentless late-race charge. From 7.7 seconds down, he reeled Adamo in. On the final lap, with just three corners to go, de Wolf made the decisive pass to complete a sensational 1-1 sweep and take over the red plate heading into round five of the season.

Everts came out swinging in the second moto too; determined to bounce back. Running fourth early, he climbed to third by lap nine before slipping to fifth by the final flag. His combined 6–5 finishes gave him 31 points, and sixth overall on the day – keeping him in the mix as the title fight heats up.

To cap off a successful weekend, Husqvarna now sit level with KTM at the top of the Manufacturers’ standings, both tied on 213 points. Next up: the iconic MXGP of Trentino on 13th April.

#1 – Kay de Wolf: “To end the weekend here in Sardinia like this is amazing, and to do it for my tenth GP win is pretty special – especially in such tough conditions in the sand. I had a big crash in timed practice, and at that point, I wasn’t sure if I was going to race. The second moto was really fun, to be honest. Adamo pulled quite a big gap on me, but I knew I could push and be strong at the end of the race. I just tried to ride smart and do my own thing – but it wasn’t easy! This is one I’ll remember forever.”



#26 – Liam Everts: “It was a tough weekend overall. I didn’t feel completely at one with the track in either moto, and I expected more from myself after qualifying. Race one wasn’t where I wanted to be, but I tried to reset and give it everything in race two. Even though I wasn’t really gelling with the track, I’m happy to take some good points and stay upright. I know I’ve got more in me, and I’ll take the lessons from this weekend and come back stronger in Trentino. It’s a long season, and we’re still right in the fight.”



Results – 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship, Round Four:

MX2 – Overall:

1. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 50pts; 2. Camden McLellan (Triumph) 42pts; 3. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 40pts; 4. Simon Längenfelder (KTM) 35pts; 5. Sacha Coenen (KTM) 34pts; 6. Liam Everts (Husqvarna) 31pts;

MX2 – Moto One:

1. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 35:07.830; 2. Camden McLellan (Triumph) 35:09.639; 3. Simon Längenfelder (KTM) 35:09.639; 4. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 35:18.744; 5. Sacha Coenen (KTM) 35:37.769; 6. Liam Everts (Husqvarna) 35:38.825;

MX2 – Moto Two:

1. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 34:51.084; 2. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 34:54.685; 3. Camden McLellan (Triumph) 34:58.20; 4. Sacha Coenen (KTM) 35:02.59; 5. Liam Everts (Husqvarna) 35:13.425; 6. Simon Längenfelder (KTM) 35:17.057;

MX2 – Standings:

1. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 185pts; 2. Simon Längenfelder (KTM) 177pts; 3. Liam Everts (Husqvarna) 175pts; 4. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 171pts; 5. Sacha Coenen (KTM) 143pts; 24. Marc-Antoine Rossi (KTM) 6pts;