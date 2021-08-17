Demo Tour Continues With The Progressive IMS Outdoors Tour in Chicago

2022 Suzuki GSX-S1000

The Suzuki demo tours are moving on to their next exciting stop in Chicago. Be sure to get there early to reserve your demo ride on your favorite Suzuki motorcycle. The Suzuki demo tour will be at Goebbert’s Farm in Pingree Grove, IL from August 20-22, 2021.
Team Suzuki will be at key Progressive IMS Outdoors tour events with the complete Suzuki line-up of demo bikes including the all-new 2022 Suzuki Hayabusa, the go-anywhere, do-anything, high-tech Suzuki V-STROM series, racetrack-owning GSX-R sportbikes, the smart and stylish KATANA, and many other exciting Suzuki motorcycles, scooters, and KingQuad ATVs.  And if that wasn’t enough Team Suzuki ECSTAR’s World Championship MotoGP bike will be on display!
IMS Outdoors Chicago

Aug 20 – 22, 2021

Goebbert’s Farm

42W813 Reinking Rd, Pingree Grove, IL 60140
 

IMS Outdoors Pennsylvania

Sep 10 – 12, 2021

Carlisle Fairgrounds

1000 Bryn Mawr Rd, Carlisle, PA 17013
 

IMS Outdoors Nashville

Oct 8 – 10, 2021

James E. Ward Agricultural Center

945 E Baddour Pkwy, Lebanon, TN 37087

 

IMS Outdoors Central Florida

Oct 15 – 17, 2021

SUN n’ FUN Campus

4175 Medulla Rd, Lakeland, FL 33811

 

IMS Outdoors Atlanta

Oct 29 – 31, 2021

Georgia International Horse Park

1996 Centennial Olympic Pkwy NE, Conyers, GA 30013

 

IMS Outdoors Southern California

Nov 19 – 21, 2021

Location To Be Announced
