Demo Tour Continues With The Progressive IMS Outdoors Tour in Chicago

The Suzuki demo tours are moving on to their next exciting stop in Chicago. Be sure to get there early to reserve your demo ride on your favorite Suzuki motorcycle. The Suzuki demo tour will be at Goebbert’s Farm in Pingree Grove, IL from August 20-22, 2021.
Team Suzuki will be at key Progressive IMS Outdoors tour events with the complete Suzuki line-up of demo bikes including the all-new 2022 Suzuki Hayabusa, the go-anywhere, do-anything, high-tech Suzuki V-STROM series, racetrack-owning GSX-R sportbikes, the smart and stylish KATANA, and many other exciting Suzuki motorcycles, scooters, and KingQuad ATVs. And if that wasn’t enough Team Suzuki ECSTAR’s World Championship MotoGP bike will be on display!
IMS Outdoors Chicago
Aug 20 – 22, 2021
Goebbert’s Farm
42W813 Reinking Rd, Pingree Grove, IL 60140
IMS Outdoors Pennsylvania
Sep 10 – 12, 2021
Carlisle Fairgrounds
1000 Bryn Mawr Rd, Carlisle, PA 17013
IMS Outdoors Nashville
Oct 8 – 10, 2021
James E. Ward Agricultural Center
945 E Baddour Pkwy, Lebanon, TN 37087
IMS Outdoors Central Florida
Oct 15 – 17, 2021
SUN n’ FUN Campus
4175 Medulla Rd, Lakeland, FL 33811
IMS Outdoors Atlanta
Oct 29 – 31, 2021
Georgia International Horse Park
1996 Centennial Olympic Pkwy NE, Conyers, GA 30013
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 21 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 330 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
July 18, 2020Michael Le PardNewsComments Off on Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing Team Aaron Plessinger to miss start of the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship
Aaron Plessinger Begins Rehab on Wrist Injury Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing Team’s Aaron Plessinger will miss the start of the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship as he recovers from a training injury earlier […]
Just one week after the 2021 FIM Superbike World Championship opener at Aragón, the Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK, GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team and Alstare Yamaha WorldSBK Team were back in action at Estoril. Toprak […]
Kicking off the action with a short Prologue outside the city of Fes, the 2018 Morocco Rally saw both Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing riders complete the 10km timed special without any issues. Posting the […]