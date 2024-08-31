Dominique Aegerter Injured in WorldSBK Training Incident

August 31, 2024 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on Dominique Aegerter Injured in WorldSBK Training Incident

GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK rider Dominique Aegerter has been injured in a training incident in Austria while preparing for the remainder of the 2024 season.

 

He was flown back to his native Switzerland, where it was confirmed he had sustained multiple rib fractures and an injury to the right shoulder. He will undergo surgery today for a stabilisation procedure.

 

A full recovery timeline will be determined after the planned surgery, but the Swiss rider will sit out Round 8 of the Superbike World Championship in Magny Cours next weekend.

 
