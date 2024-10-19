Ducati wins twentieth Manufacturers’ Title in its history in WorldSBK

Jerez de la Frontera, Spain, 19 October 2024 – The results of Race-1 of the Spanish Round underway at Jerez de la Frontera have mathematically handed Ducati the WorldSBK Manufacturers’ Title for the 2024 season. For the Bologna-based motorcycle Company, this is the twentieth Manufacturers’ WorldSBK Title in its history, the third consecutive won with the Panigale V4 R.



The 20 Manufacturers’ Titles represent an extraordinary number and are the flagship of a legendary journey, which sees Ducati clearly be the most successful manufacturer in the history of WorldSBK. In fact, since the first edition in 1988, more than half of the Superbike World Championships (20 out of 37) have ended with the Manufacturers’ title in the Borgo Panigale trophy cabinet.



The list of Ducati models capable of triumphing in the Superbike World Championship makes it immediately clear how the Italian manufacturer has contributed in an unparalleled way to writing the history of motorcycle racing. The first of the 20 Manufacturers’ World Titles dates to 1991 with the Ducati 888, which won 3 consecutive (1991-1992-1993), before passing the baton to the Ducati 916, which was also able to establish itself as the best bike on the grid for 3 seasons in a row (1994-1995-1996). The 1998 Title, also won by the 916, an authentic icon of two wheels, subsequently gave rise to the longest period of domination in the history of WorldSBK with Ducati capable of putting together a series of 7 consecutive World Manufacturers’ Titles between 1998 and 2004, with the 916, 996, 998 and 999 models. Another 4 World Manufacturers’ Titles then arrived in 2006, 2008, 2009 and 2011 with the 999, 1098 and 1198 models.



For three seasons, the Ducati Panigale V4 R has been the technological and performance benchmark in the premier class of the top professional championship reserved for production-derived bikes. From 2019 to today, the Panigale V4 R has won more than 90 races and in a 2024 marked by important regulation changes, it has nevertheless confirmed itself as being an extremely fast and versatile bike, once again entering history with 5 different riders capable of winning at least one race within the same season: from the first success of Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati, 5 victories in total) on his debut in Australia, to the victory of Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati, 4 victories in total) in Race-2 of the home Round in Barcelona, ​​before the unexpected and spectacular success of Nicholas Spinelli (Barni Racing Team) in the Netherlands. Then the sensational hat-trick of Danilo Petrucci (Barni Racing Team) at Cremona and the authoritative win by Andrea Iannone (Team Go Eleven) in Race-1 in the last round at Aragon.



Luigi Dall’Igna (General Manager of Ducati Corse)

“Winning our twentieth Superbike Manufacturers’ World Title is certainly something exceptional. It comes in a difficult year, where the regulations and the increasingly high level of the Championship have put us to the test. However, we managed to respond in the best possible way, achieving another historic and important milestone. This year, the Panigale V4 R climbed to the top step of the podium with 5 different riders, the same ones who, with their results, have contributed to adding up the points that have allowed us to arrive once again at the top of the world. So, thanks to Nicolò Bulega, Alvaro Bautista and Aruba.it Racing – Ducati, to Danilo Petrucci, Nicholas Spinelli and the Barni Racing Team, to Andrea Iannone and the Go Eleven Team, and more in general, to all the Ducati riders and their teams. Finally, as always, a well-deserved thank you to all the boys and girls at Ducati Corse who have embraced and overcome the challenges of this season with passion and enthusiasm!”



The Ducati Panigale V4 R and Ducati Panigale V2 have been participating in the WorldSBK and WorldSSP championships since 2019 and 2022 respectively and over the years they have improved constantly thanks to the work carried out in synergy by Ducati and Ducati Corse technicians. The result achieved is the fruit of a specific corporate philosophy that promotes the continuous exchange of information and technologies to contribute to achieving the best sporting result and at the same time sets the goal of working so that all the production models can offer the best riding experiences to enthusiasts.