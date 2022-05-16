EnduroGP of Portugal delivered true test to all riders

The EnduroGP of Portugal delivered a true test to all riders, serving up a challenging combination of long, dry, and tough special tests together with hot, energy-sapping weather. Opening with the short Akrapovic Super Test on Friday night, the event then delivered two full days of racing on Saturday and Sunday, with both days delivering close to one-hour of special test racing each.

Despite being one of the final two riders to go head-to-head during the opening day’s Super Test, Josep Garcia overcame the fall of darkness and deteriorating track conditions to top the timesheets and carry a narrow advantage into Saturday.

Other than a couple of small mistakes on the first lap, including a crash on the Enduro Test and a slip off on the Extreme Test, Josep delivered an impressive run of special test times on Saturday, which saw him finish inside the top three in the EnduroGP category on all but one test. Fighting hard right up to the end of the day, the KTM 350 EXC-F rider finished second in both the E2 and EnduroGP classes, just less than four seconds behind the winner after well over an hour against the clock.

Sunday very much mirrored day one in Portugal, with Garcia fighting with closest E2 rival Wil Ruprecht for both class and overall EnduroGP honors. Despite putting in another strong 12 tests, which saw the Spaniard finish no lower than third, it wasn’t quite enough to take the win with Josep ultimately missing out by just over six seconds.

Earning two runner-up results in Portugal, Josep now lies equal second in the EnduroGP standings, and second in Enduro2 with two rounds completed.

Josep Garcia: “The EnduroGP of Portugal went really well for me. The results were good – I was second both days in E2 and overall – I’m just a little frustrated because I struggled a little in the enduro tests this weekend and it possibly cost me the win. The Super Test on Friday night was great and going into Saturday I felt really confident and was making good time on the others, I just couldn’t quite get comfortable in the enduro test. We made a few changes for Sunday and that improved my feeling a little, I just couldn’t quite take the win. On a positive note, I was only a few seconds behind on both days and my position in the championship is looking good. I have a few things to work on now ahead of round three, so we’ll see if we can come back even stronger next month in Italy.”

Garcia now has a six-week break from the FIM EnduroGP World Championship before the series resumes with the GP of Italy, held June 24-26.

Results – 2022 FIM Enduro World Championship – Round 2, Portugal

Day 1

Enduro 2

1. Wil Ruprecht (AUS), TM, 1:08:14.76

2. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 1:08:18.41 +3.65

3. Nathan Watson (GBR), Honda, 1:10:16.65 +2:01.89

4. Hamish MacDonald (NZL), Sherco, 1:10:57.55 +2:42.79

5. Alex Salvini (ITA), Husqvarna, 1:10:59.34 +2:44.58

Other KTM

7. Hugo Blanjoue (FRA), KTM, 1:12:27.30 +4:12.54

EnduroGP

1. Wil Ruprecht (AUS), TM, 1:08:14.76

2. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 1:08:18.41 +3.65

3. Andrea Verona (ITA), GASGAS, 1:09:01.08 +46.32

4. Thomas Oldrati (ITA), Honda, 1:10:13.00 +1:58.24

5. Brad Freeman (GBR), Beta, 1:10:13.81 +1:59.05

Day 2

Enduro 2

1. Wil Ruprecht (AUS), TM, 56:54.39

2. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 57:00.48 +6.09

3. Alex Salvini (ITA), Husqvarna, 58:22.76 +1:28.37

4. Nathan Watson (GBR), Honda, 58:29.11 +1:34.72

5. Hugo Blanjoue (FRA), KTM, 59:27.38 +2:32.99

EnduroGP

1. Wil Ruprecht (AUS), TM, 56:54.39

2. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 57:00.48 +6.09

3. Andrea Verona (ITA), GASGAS, 57:18.66 +24.27

4. Thomas Oldrati (ITA), Honda, 58:13.88 +1:19.49

5. Theophile Espinasse (FRA), Beta, 58:21.54 +1:27.15

Championship Standings (After Round 2)

Enduro 2

1. Wil Ruprecht (AUS), TM, 74 points

2. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 69 pts

3. Nathan Watson (GBR), Honda, 54 pts

4. Alex Salvini (ITA), Husqvarna, 45 pts

5. Hamish MacDonald (NZL), Sherco, 39 pts

Other KTM

8. Hugo Blanjoue (FRA), KTM, 36 pts

EnduroGP

1. Wil Ruprecht (AUS), TM, 68 points

2. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 67 pts

3. Andrea Verona (ITA), GASGAS, 67 pts

4. Thomas Oldrati (ITA), Honda, 45 pts

5. Nathan Watson (GBR), Honda, 39 pts