EWC Suzuki currently catching up after spending extra garage time

YOSHIMURA SERT MOTUL FIGHTING BACK AT SPA EWC

Team Suzuki Press Office – June 4.

After leading from the start of the race until past the eight-hour mark, Yoshimura Suzuki Endurance Racing Team Motul are currently catching up after having to spend extra time in the garage.

Gregg Black led from the opening lap aboard the GSX-R1000R at the 24H Spa EWC Motos in Belgium, with only momentary changes in the lead as the teams pitted for rider changes, fuel and tyres.

As well as scoring three bonus points for qualifying in third position, the team of Black, Sylvain Guintoli and Xavier Simeon, also earned an extra 10 points for being leaders at Hour 8, but soon after this, had to pit for the crew to sort out a mystery issue.

Just after 11 hours, Yoshimura SERT Motul are in 11th position, 10 laps down on the leaders.

Further updates to follow…