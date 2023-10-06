Motorcycles are incredibly efficient and “green” already. Do we truly need to ditch small internal combustion engines? With Government regulations, WEF, DAVOS, climate change, ESG, UN Sustainable Goals or the Pope saying “The world is collapsing”, the times they say are a changing indeed. But are they really? Is it Government overreach and restrictions on freedom? Are all the decisions completely unbiased? Do consumers, industry and governments are understand what they signed up for? Do we even have the power to charge electric at all if we remove coal, nuclear, natural gas, wood and oil?

Welcome to Inspiration Friday: Small ICE or Electric Engine this week, something unique, special and inspirational. Unlike other Inspiration Friday’s there won’t be a conclusion as I don’t know the conclusion to all this mess. Maybe it’s too political but we have to ask these questions regardless.

It’s a massively big subject and I won’t dig into it here, if you have a few hours let’s talk someday! But for now, I’ll quote the infamous line “Do your Own Research” and provide you some links I think you should read to help you form, modify or solidify your own opinions.

So where does all this go? Well, here in 2023 (I was going to write 2024 as I just put up dozens of new 2024 bikes) we have are seeing a shift from every manufacturer, car or motorcycle, trying their best to put a square peg into the round hole of approved and upcoming regulations. That doesn’t mean the regulations are set in stone, it is what it is right now. Those regulations vary, but in general, no new ICE (Internal Combustion Engines) to be sold past 2030. And you can also forget about new gas stations being built as well (California and Vancouver, BC it’s illegal to build or replace a gas station now). We have also had the “average MPG regulation across an entire product line” for many years now to keep efficiencies in check (V8’s and 2000cc V-Twins, nice to have known you). That leaves us with our current 2023 and 2024 offerings which are changing for riders.

It’s incredibly hard to make something smaller without huge additional costs and/or loss of efficiency. Look at computers; mainframes vs desktops vs laptops vs cell phones. Just how long did it take for cell phones to be where they are today and still desktops are massively more powerful. Same with cars vs motorcycles vs eBikes. Gas motorcycles are in the fine-wine refining stage, they get ever so slightly better each year which electric bikes are in the Ford Model A stage now, they just developed what we call a “3 pedal manual” is vs the Model T stage of “look what I put together in the shed Ma!”.

This week (last week on TMW if you were a real keener) Kawasaki just released their first electric bikes, oh, 14 years or so after Zero and Brammo (that’s the 100% electric bikes manufacturers BTW). Let’s quickly take a look:

2024 Kawasaki Ninja e1 or 2024 Kawasaki Z e1: Top Speed ~52 mph (+13mph for 15 seconds) and 41 mile range, recharge takes 3.7 hours, it’s 300lbs and $7400 USD/$9500 CAD to buy.

on the gas front, yesterday, Triumph released pricing for their small 400cc Speed 400 and Scrambler 400’s:

2024 Triumph Speed 400: Top Speed: 100 mph and 275 mile range. Gas refueling takes a few minutes, it’s 375lbs and $5000 USD / $5600 CAD.

Now, I’m not picking on any company, I think it’s great Kawasaki is making electric bikes as a choice and Triumph is making small bikes as a choice. But I can tell you which one is the “no brainer” for me…can you guess which one that is?

Small gas engine or all-electric engine. No hybrids for motorcyclists, No hydrogen and no propane. I remember riders used to bicker over 2 vs 3 wheels, Full sized Harley-Davidson vs Sportster and even brand-vs-brand, now all that seems trivial doesn’t it? It’s solidly ICE or Electric. Pick one and be happy. Just allow those who value choice be able to choose.

Riders, it’s decision time. Local/country and international Governments may speak with their members/parties/treaties but you my dear consumer, speak with your buying dollars.

I predict this transition, depending on how fast it goes, we will see the end of many legendary brands, models and the exodus of riders from the sport before that void is filled with new riders. What will differentiate a Kawasaki from a Harley-Davidson other than plastic and decals in the future?

At least we have roads and can travel to far destinations for now and electric ranges will improve as years go on from 41 miles to something even close to day tripping distances!

And with that I’ll leave it there for your own local, emotion and imagination to take over. Have an inspiring day and weekend from Total Motorcycle!

Note: *+1.5°C above “pre-industrial temperate” doesn’t sound bad, especially if you live in cold climate with -40°C!

2024 KAWASAKI NINJA E-1 ABS AND Z E-1 ABS MOTORCYCLES SPARK A NEW ERA

Kawasaki has a long history of producing industry-leading motorcycles that are designed to be fun to ride, and for 2024, Kawasaki is taking it a step further with the addition of two all-new Kawasaki EV models.

The Ninja e-1 ABS and Z e-1 ABS offer a light-hearted solution to urban commuting and give riders the chance to experience the joy of transforming the grind of the work commute into a ride that they can look forward to.

The exhilarating brushless electric motor delivers strong low-end response that will leave any rider grinning from the moment they open the throttle. It’s amplified with an e-boost function that lets riders briefly tap into extra power for stronger acceleration and a higher top speed. Riders can find multiple power modes at their disposal as well as a WALK Mode that assists with maneuvering of the bike while in a parking lot. Dual batteries offer impressive cruising distance and multiple charging options make it a convenient addition to the daily routine. The lightweight trellis frame, 41mm forks, Uni-Trak linkage, and disc brakes are all based off of Kawasaki’s 400cc motorcycle and designed to make riders feel familiar motorcycle characteristics when riding the Ninja e-1 and Z e-1.

Although the Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 share many of the same technical features, riders are provided with two distinctly different motorcycles thanks to their ergonomic and styling differences. The Ninja e-1 offers sporty, full-fairing bodywork like that found on the high-performance Ninja line, while the Z e-1’s minimalistic bodywork evokes the streetfighter styling of Kawasaki’s Z supernaked machines. A new silver and matte lime green color scheme adorns both models and introduces a thematic tone for Kawasaki EV models, present and future.

ALL-NEW 2024 NINJA E-1 ABS AND Z E-1 ABS HIGHLIGHTS:

● NEW Brushless Electric Motor

● NEW Dual lithium-ion batteries

● NEW E-boost power function

● NEW No-clutch operation

● NEW WALK Mode with reverse

● NEW Kawasaki-designed motorcycle chassis

● NEW Naturally relaxed riding position

● NEW Disc brakes with ABS

● NEW TFT instrumentation with smartphone connectivity

● NEW Futuristic design with EV coloring

● NEW Convenient storage box

ELECTRIC MOTOR

The Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 are powered by a brushless electric motor that is rated at 5.0 kW with a max rating of 9.0 kW. This clean and quiet power unit produces strong low-end power with a quick throttle response, facilitating control and contributing to quick acceleration. The motor is powered by two batteries, which use a parallel arrangement that allows one-battery operation (in ECO mode) to isolate one battery if necessary, or in the event that one battery is fully discharged before the other. Power is transferred from the motor through a primary reduction gear to the chain (secondary reduction) final drive.

Thanks to a silent, electric operation, the Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 offer an approachable package. When the motor is in ECO mode, the cost-per-mile performance is even greater. The heat and vibrations produced by the motor are also drastically reduced over a gasoline-powered engine, and exhaust emissions are eliminated.

To start the Ninja e-1 and Z e-1, the switch must be turned to the “ON” position and the gear position indicator will show “N” (neutral). Once the side stand is up, and the “Drive Ready” button is pushed, the gear position indicator will change to “D” (drive) and the “Ready” light will illuminate, signaling that you’re ready to go. Once the side stand is put back down, the “Ready” light will turn off and the gear position indicator will change back to “N”.

BATTERIES

Removable dual lithium-ion batteries with a nominal voltage of 50.4 V and total nominal capacity of 30 Ah x2 rating can be found on both the Ninja e-1 and Z e-1. The batteries weigh in at 25.3 lbs. each, which is significantly lighter than if powered by a single battery. The batteries are located below the storage box and mounted in a parallel position with one another. They can be removed by unlocking and opening the storage box cover, unlocking the battery cover, and pulling them out. This makes the process simple without the need to disconnect any fuses or switches for the batteries.

The state of charge can be checked by pushing a button located on the top of the battery, and with the batteries still in place, their charge is indicated on the left and right sides of the instrument display. The charging time is approximately 3.7 hours per battery for a full charge (0% >> 100%) and 1.6 hours for a partial charge (20% >> 85%).

Three charging options are available:

Charging with a charging dock (batteries removed) Charging without a charging dock (batteries removed) Offboard charging with the batteries left in place

Offboard charging refers to the charging the batteries while they remain in the motorcycle using the included under seat charging adaptor that connects the included battery charger to any household outlet. When the batteries are removed, one battery can be charged at a time on the charger. By charging with an accessory dock, the battery is stabilized without affecting charging time. If a second charger is used, two batteries can charge simultaneously. Total time to fully charge both batteries takes approximately 7.4 hours from 0%.

Charging of the batteries should always be done in a dry environment to avoid getting the batteries, battery terminals, or battery charger wet. The battery compartment is water-resistant; however, pressure washers should be avoided, especially near this area of the motorcycle. A separate 12V battery is used to turn the screen on for the start-up routine, and to operate the lights, but the bike will not switch to “Ready” without the removable lithium-ion batteries in place.

ROAD / ECO MODES

In addition to the normal operation (ROAD Mode), riders may also choose speed-limited operation (ECO Mode) on the Ninja e-1 and Z e-1. Top speed in ROAD mode is approximately 52 mph for the Ninja e-1 and approximately 49 mph for the Z e-1, while top speed in ECO mode is limited to approximately 37 mph for the Ninja e-1 and approximately 35 mph for the Z e-1.

A mode switch located on the left side of the handlebar allows riders to switch modes with ease and it can be done while riding as long as the throttle is in the closed position. Once the batteries’ state of charge drops below 35%, the bike will switch to limited-power operation that is indicated by a turtle icon on the instrument panel and the e-Boost function will be unavailable.

E-BOOST FUNCTION

The e-boost function allows riders to tap into increased power for stronger acceleration and a higher top speed for up to 15 seconds. The e-boost is limited to 15 seconds to maximize range and battery temperature. When e-boost is activated on the Ninja e-1, top speed is increased from approximately 52 mph to approximately 65 mph in ROAD mode and from approximately 37 mph to 45 mph in ECO mode. On the Z e-1, e-boost increases top speed from approximately 49 mph to approximately 65 mph in ROAD mode and from 35 mph to approximately 42 mph in ECO mode.

When the necessary conditions required for the use of e-boost have been met, the e-boost gauge on the instrument display is shown in gray to indicate it’s available. The e-boost function is activated via the press of a button located on the right side of the handlebars, and once in use, the gauge color changes to purple and “e-boost” appears on the screen. As soon as the throttle is opened to a certain degree, the 15-second countdown timer begins, which is also indicated by the shrinking e-boost gauge on the screen. Once the timer runs out, the e-Boost function is disengaged until the bike is ready again. Riders can activate e-boost on-the-fly while riding or when completely stopped.

WALK MODE WITH REVERSE

WALK Mode conveniently assists riders with maneuvering their Ninja e-1 or Z e-1 motorcycles in parking lots and driveways. When all conditions have been met, which includes the bike stopped and throttle off, it’s activated by pressing and holding the mode button on the left side of the handlebar. Once activated, the screen background turns red so that it can be clearly distinguished from normal operation. When engaged, opening the throttle allows the bike to be moved forward at a walking speed of approximately 3.1 mph. By closing the throttle past the “zero” point, the bike can be moved in reverse at a speed of approximately 1.8 mph.

REGENERATIVE SYSTEM

The Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 feature a regenerative system that allows the energy of deceleration to be recycled back to the battery when the rider rolls off the throttle. This feature contributes to a longer cruising range and begins functioning once the batteries’ state of charge reaches 60% before gradually tapering off as they approach full charge.

CHASSIS

The Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 feature a lightweight trellis frame that is similar in design to that found on Kawasaki’s flagship Ninja models and relies on Kawasaki’s advanced dynamic rigidity analysis to ensure optimum rigidity and light weight were achieved. The trellis-style frame design contributes to the low curb mass. Thanks to a short wheelbase and optimized chassis geometry with a rake of 24.4-degrees and trail of 3.6-inches, the Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 deliver light, natural handling and a sporty character that is to be desired by any rider. To complement the compact motor, the frame was reinforced for rigidity, including positioning the motor mounts in the ideal location with a low mounting point that helps lower the center of gravity for light handling. The swingarm is formed from square tubes, eliminating any unnecessary gusseting, and keeping weight to a minimum.

SUSPENSION

The Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 front ends are held up by 41mm telescopic front forks that produce excellent suspension action and plushness that matches a larger-class bike. The front suspension settings were designed to provide a planted feel and help facilitate direction changes even when the bike is fairly upright, which is beneficial when navigating city roads or everyday traffic. On the rear, Uni-Trak suspension provides strong road-holding ability as well as bump absorption, contributing to the bike’s rider-friendly handling. The linkage layout settings provide progressive damping that is designed to excel in a variety of street riding conditions. The rear shock offers 2.5-inches of suspension stroke, helping ensure the balance of lightweight handling and a composed character. Four-way rear preload adjustability allows riders to adjust the rear ride height to their desired preference as well as setup up the bike to accommodate a passenger or luggage.

BRAKES AND WHEELS

Stopping the quick accelerating Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 is a large 290mm front disc that is gripped by a dual-piston caliper and rigid front brake master cylinder that helps eliminate ineffective idle stroke for increased controllability. A 220mm disc paired with a dual-piston caliper can be found at the rear. Brake hose dimensions and material were carefully selected on both the front and rear for an excellent feel of the brake at the levers. A compact and lightweight Nissin ABS control unit comes as standard equipment on the Ninja e-1 and Z e-1, delivering precise control.

Full-size 17-inch wheels further add to the light, nimble handling and the sporty design of the wheels reflects the agile performance. Slim tires add to the maneuverability with a 100/80-17M/C 52S front and 130/70-17M/C 62S rear size.

ERGONOMICS

A relaxed rider triangle is designed to accommodate a wide range of rider sizes and riding styles, aiding in the rider-friendly character. With a relatively upright riding position and slightly foot-forward footpeg position, the rider position provides excellent maneuverability and comfort. The Ninja e-1 offers great wind protection thanks to its full-fairing bodywork that promotes clean airflow around the rider, which also contributes to its overall comfort. Clip-on style handlebars attach to the top of the fork tubes on the Ninja e-1 and the grips feature a slight down angle that provides comfort and sporty looks. On the Z e-1, a wide-style handlebar enables control and contributes to its easy maneuverability and confident handling when traveling at low speed.

The storage box is slim between the rider’s legs, promoting optimized contact with the bike. The seat features thick seat cushioning with low-rebound urethane for superb ride comfort. The seat height measures 30.9-inches, giving riders a comfortable reach to the ground. A direct feel and good controllability are achieved when sport riding thanks to the sporty aluminum footpegs. The footpegs are positioned in a slightly forward position that puts the rider in a comfortable riding position and are out of the way when riders need to reach the ground.

NINJA SUPERSPORT STYLING

Just like its Ninja brethren, the Ninja e-1 features aggressive, full-fairing bodywork that is sure to catch the eye and give the impression of a fierce machine. Its impression is reinforced by a high-class design and unmatched fit and finish that is comparable to bikes in a larger-displacement class. A sharp design of the front cowl hints at the Ninja e-1’s sporty potential and instantly identifies it as a Kawasaki. In addition to its sharp looks, slim LED headlamps feature low and high beams as well as an LED position lamp. Chin spoilers at the bottom of the front cowl further contribute to the strong Ninja family expression. The inner panels on the inside of the upper cowl highlight the TFT instrumentation and effectively close off space to create a well-integrated cockpit. A slim design of the fairings creates a close, compact fit to the motor and contributes to a lightweight look. Built-in front turn signals are sleek, and the front fender is compact for a sporty look. Since there is no exhaust system, the bottom of the cowl is higher and slimmer, creating a sharp image. A louvre-style front design is used to help fill open space behind the front wheel. Since there is no need to store fuel, a storage box replaces the fuel tank for a streamlined look. The top of the storage box traces a line that connects to the nose of the bike and the texture used on the battery case is a styling element unique to Kawasaki’s EV models. Similar to the Ninja H2, a triple-peak motif is featured on the tail cowl to reinforce the high-class image. Compact front and rear LED turn signals deliver futuristic Ninja styling and use clear lenses for a high-quality look. The LED taillight design is inspired by the Ninja ZX™-10RR and completes an all-LED lighting package.

Z SUPERNAKED STYLING

The all-new Z e-1 is the ultimate balance of aggressive Z supernaked styling and Kawasaki EV futuristic expression. Unlike ICE supernaked models that highlight the engine and exhaust as key styling elements, the more compact motor and lack of an exhaust system creates a much higher ground clearance. The design of the front cowl is sharp and complemented by a compact, dark meter visor that adds to the aggressive, sporty looks. A bright LED headlamp illuminates a wide path while contributing to the Z e-1’s sharp looks and compact LED front and rear turn signals add a nice touch to the futuristic Z styling. Both the front and rear turn signals use clear lenses for a high-quality appearance, while stylish mirror stays mount the mirrors to the wider-style handlebar. Without a radiator on the air-cooled Z e-1, an attractive head pipe cover is fitted for sharp styling. Holes were cut into the sides of the front fender and confirm the aggressive Z image. The motor’s terminal cover was designed as an extension of the diagonal line created by the swingarm. Similar to the Ninja e-1, a storage box replaces the space left from a fuel tank and allows for a much lower mounting position, while the battery case texture further adds to the unique Kawasaki EV styling. The upswept tail cowl contributes to the bike’s classy image and an LED taillight design completes an all-LED lighting package with its sharp looks.

TFT COLOR INSTRUMENTATION

Adorning the cockpit of the Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 is a 4.3-inch all-digital TFT color instrumentation for a high-grade appearance. The full-color TFT (thin-film transistor) technology delivers excellent visibility for the rider and the background screen automatically adjusts from white to black to suit available light. It can also be manually set to black or white based on the preference of the rider. In addition to the screen color, the brightness is adjusted automatically to suit ambient light, with two rider-selectable levels of brightness available.

Display functions include: riding mode indicator, e-boost gauge, battery pack temperature gauge, battery pack charge level gauges, clock, connected device notifications for (Bluetooth, mail and telephone), shift position indicator (N,D,F,R), speedometer, odometer, dual trip meters, current electric consumption, average electric consumption, cruising range, and more.

SMARTPHONE CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth technology built into the instrument panel enables riders to connect to their motorcycle wirelessly. Using the smartphone application RIDEOLOGY THE APP MOTORCYCLE*, a number of instrument functions can be accessed, contributing to an enhanced motorcycling experience.

A number of functions are available:

– Vehicle info: information such as battery state of charge, odometer, maintenance schedule, and more can be viewed via the smartphone

– Riding log: GPS route information as well as vehicle running information can be logged and viewed via the smartphone

– Telephone notices: when a call or mail is received by the smartphone, it’s indicated on the instrument display

– Tuning – general settings: general instrument display settings such as preferred units, date, date format, and more can be adjusted via the smartphone

– Communication (sharing): rider profile, location, and riding logs can be shared with other app users, allowing riders to interact with other like-minded riders

– Ranking: statistics like distance traveled can be tracked and reviewed. Rider’s statistics can also be ranked against other riders using the app

– Maintenance log: maintenance history like lubrication, oil changes, consumable parts replacement, and periodic inspections can be managed

*RIDEOLOGY THE APP is not intended for use during vehicle operation. Only use RIDEOLOGY THE APP when the vehicle is not being operated and it is safe to do so.

STORAGE

Taking advantage of the fuel tank area found on traditional gasoline-powered motorcycles, Kawasaki engineers were able to design a handy storage box that offers 1.3 gallons of easy-access space for small items. This space can be accessed by lifting up the storage box cover and comes in handy for keeping items like gloves or rain gear tucked away. The compartment can hold up to 6.6 lbs. An additional storage compartment underneath the seat is large enough to accommodate a U-lock in addition to the offboard charging adaptor. For riders looking to travel with luggage, hooks have been conveniently built into the heel guards of passenger footpegs and on the underside of the tail cowl, making it easy to secure with the use of bungee cords or nets.

KAWASAKI GENUINE ACCESSORIES

Accessory battery charging equipment available for both the Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 include a battery charger and cable, charging dock, and offboard charging adaptor.

For the Ninja e-1, accessories include a USB Type-C outlet, ERGO-FIT high seat (+1.1 inches), tank pad, wheel rim tape, scratch resistant film for the TFT meter, pillion seat cover, helmet lock, U-lock, accessory relay, and 48V spare battery. Accessories offered on the Z e-1 include a meter cover, ERGO-FIT high seat (+1.1 inches), tank pad, scratch resistant film for the TFT meter, pillion seat cover, wheel rim tape, helmet lock, and a U-lock.

CUSTOMER ORDER PERIOD

Customers will have the ability to place an order for the Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 through their local Kawasaki dealership starting October 3rd, 2023.

2 024 Kawasaki Ninja e-1 ABS

Color: Metallic Bright Silver / Metallic Matte Lime Green / Ebony

MSRP: $7,599

Availability: October

2024 Kawasaki Z e-1 ABS

Color: Metallic Bright Silver / Metallic Matte Lime Green / Ebony

MSRP: $7,299

Availability: October

ABOUT KAWASAKI

Kawasaki started full-scale production of motorcycles over a half century ago. The first Kawasaki motorcycle engine was designed based on technical know-how garnered from the development and production of aircraft engines, and Kawasaki’s entry into the motorcycle industry was driven by the company’s constant effort to develop new technologies. Numerous new Kawasaki models introduced over the years have helped shape the market, and in the process have created enduring legends based on their unique engineering, power, design and riding pleasure. In the future, Kawasaki Motors, Ltd. is committed to maintaining and furthering these strengths which will surely give birth to new legends.

Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. (KMC) markets and distributes Kawasaki motorcycles, ATVs, side x sides, and JET SKI watercraft through a network of approximately 1,100 independent retailers, with close to an additional 7,700 retailers specializing in general purpose engines. KMC and its affiliates employ nearly 3,100 people in the United States, with approximately 260 of them located at KMC’s Foothill Ranch, California headquarters.

Kawasaki’s tagline, “Let the Good Times Roll.”, is recognized worldwide. The Kawasaki brand is synonymous with powerful, stylish and category-leading vehicles. Information about Kawasaki’s complete line of powersports products and Kawasaki affiliates can be found on the Internet at www.kawasaki.com .

THE NEW SPEED 400 AND SCRAMBLER 400 X – TWO ALL-NEW TRIUMPH MODERN CLASSICS

The Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X: two all-new models joining the Triumph range in 2024. Born into a peerless bloodline, the Speed 400 roadster joins Triumph’s most successful modern classic line-up, the Speed Twin 900 and 1200 while the Scrambler 400 X takes its rugged design cues from the Scrambler 900 and 1200, with an off-road pedigree that goes back to the first factory Scramblers of the 1950s.

Designed from the ground-up with a brand-new single engine platform at their heart, these new models are designed to deliver a fun, agile and confidence-inspiring ride for riders of all ages and experience levels.

Together, with class-leading capability, rider-focused technology and category-leading quality and detail, and with a high level of standard specification, long service intervals and a comprehensive warranty, these accessible new models represent incredible value for money and bring Triumph’s iconic style, quality and performance to a whole new generation of Triumph riders.

TRIUMPH’S ICONIC SPEED AND SCRAMBLER DESIGN DNA

Conceived and designed in Hinckley, UK, these two new additions to the modern classics line-up have been developed with the same exacting attention to detail as Triumph’s most celebrated models. They are instantly recognisable thanks to their timeless Triumph silhouettes, signature sculpted fuel tanks and classic engine profiles and have been designed to deliver all of the quality, feel and presence of their larger capacity stablemates.

Traditional touches, like the distinctive finned cylinder head and traditional exhaust header clamps combine with contemporary details like the upswept silencer, bold graphics and sensitively-incorporated technology, such as concealed liquid-cooling and a flowing exhaust run with hidden primary silencer. All combining to deliver that unmistakeable Triumph modern classic style.

The high-quality finish and elegant detailing continues with the trademark black powder-coated engine casings, tough gold anodised forks, high-quality paint and logo detailing which ensure the finish on these new models is premium throughout.

The Speed 400’s two-tone paint schemes, each featuring a prominent Triumph tank graphic, reflect its dynamic roadster style, with Carnival Red, Caspian Blue and Phantom Black colours available.

Accentuating the Scrambler 400 X’s all-road attitude are lots of purposeful and practical features, including protection for the headlight, radiator and sump, as well as handguards, a handlebar brace with pad and a longer front mudguard.

The Scrambler 400 X is available in three stylish and contemporary colour schemes, each featuring Triumph’s distinctive ‘Scrambler’ tank stripe and triangle badge, with Matt Khaki Green and Fusion White, Carnival Red and Phantom Black, plus Phantom Black and Silver Ice options.

Timeless Triumph Design DNA with Contemporary Poise:

Timeless Triumph roadster and Scrambler silhouettes

Signature sculpted tank with knee indents

Classic Triumph engine profile with triangle badge

Distinctive finned cylinder head and exhaust header clamps

Contemporary upswept silencer

Premium materials and finishes

Each available in a choice of three distinctive model-specific colour schemes

THE ALL-NEW TR-SERIES ENGINE

Named to celebrate the historic Triumph ‘Trophy’ bloodline, whose roots can be traced back to the racing singles of the early twentieth century, and in particular Six Day Trial offroad competition. This all-new fuel-injected and liquid-cooled 398cc single-cylinder engine combines Triumph’s trademark modern classic style with state-of-the-art engineering to deliver class-beating performance with a responsive, fun and characterful power delivery along with an evocative, rich and distinctive exhaust note.

Technical highlights include a four-valve, DOHC cylinder head and a crankshaft that has been perfectly weighted and balanced to optimise inertia for low-speed rideability. A finger-follower valvetrain with a low reciprocating mass and DLC coatings that reduce friction also contribute to this free-revving yet tractable engine’s capacity-defying performance.

The six-speed gearbox delivers light, precise gear selection with ratios perfectly spread to make the most of this characterful and torque-rich engine.

Key features of this all-new engine include:

Class-leading 40 PS peak power and 37.5 Nm peak torque

Liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, exceeds Euro 5 emissions

Concealed liquid-cooling and machined cooling fins

Trademark black powder-coated engine casings

Characterful, compelling and responsive power delivery

Evocative, rich and distinctive exhaust note

Six-speed gearbox

TRIUMPH’S EASY, AGILE AND DYNAMIC CONFIDENCE-INSPIRING RIDE

With ergonomics designed for optimum comfort and control, the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X benefit from a slim waistline which combines with an accessible seat height of 790mm and 835mm respectively and a low weight of 170kg / 179kg to ensure assured low-speed handling and easy feet-down manoeuvres.

Both models benefit from their own model-specific chassis set-up, with a new frame, bolt-on rear subframe and cast-aluminium swingarm paired with suspension set-ups tailored to each use case, both delivering Triumph’s famously easy, agile and dynamic handling.

The Speed 400 features large 43mm big-piston upside-down front forks, mono-shock Rear Suspension Unit with external reservoir, lightweight 17-inch wheels and roadster-specific geometry and wheelbase. Giving an engaging and intuitive ride along with a comfortable, neutral riding position that inspires confidence for riders of all sizes and skill levels. Powerful four-piston radial front brakes with a 300mm front disc and braided lines give a responsive brake feel for improved rider confidence.

The Scrambler 400 X features a longer wheelbase, longer travel suspension, larger 19-inch front wheel and wide handlebars for greater stability and control when riding on loose surfaces, as well as providing a more upright and commanding Scrambler riding position. A larger cast steel brake pedal and high-grip foot pegs that are positioned lower and wider also make for a more natural standing riding position when riding off-road, while a larger 320mm front brake disc and optimised pad compound deliver reassuringly progressive braking performance in all conditions.

Fun, Confidence-inspiring and Intuitive Feel

All-new frame with bolt-on rear subframe and cast aluminium swingarm

Model-specific Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X set-up and geometry

Slender waistline creates a more accessible seat height

Comfortable and engaging riding position for the Speed 400 with a more upright and commanding riding position for the Scrambler 400 X

Big-piston 43mm diameter upside-down front forks

Monoshock rear suspension unit with external reservoir

Optimised for solo or pillion riding with adjustable rear suspension preload

Four-piston radial caliper with braided brake lines

Longer wheelbase and more upright ergonomics for Scrambler 400 X

MODERN RIDER-FOCUSED TECHNOLOGY

Adding rider convenience, performance and safety, the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X share some of the latest rider-focused technology, tailored to suit each model.

Ride-by-wire throttle

Bosch engine management with ride-by-wire throttle delivers a linear and intuitive throttle response with predictable power delivery for enhanced rideability, safety and control.

Traction Control and ABS

The traction control system on both models is switchable with a simple on or off selection, so the rider can quickly and easily deactivate the intervention. Bosch dual-channel ABS delivers assured braking in all conditions for added safety and peace of mind and on the Scrambler 400 X can also be deactivated for enhanced control when riding off-road.

Stylish new dual format instruments

The clean and contemporary dual format instruments feature a large analogue speedometer and integrated LCD screen which includes a digital tachometer, a fuel range remaining and a prominent gear indicator, clearly visible in all lighting conditions.

All this functionality is accessed via an intuitive easy to use handlebar-mounted scroll button, and the display is even pre-enabled to show the status of accessory fitted heated grips, if fitted. A conveniently located USB-C charging socket allows on-the-move charging of handlebar mounted devices, such as smartphones and navigation systems.

Torque-assist clutch

This ingenious system reduces clutch lever effort to reduce fatigue during stop/start riding, as well as improving rider confidence and peace of mind by preventing rear wheel locking during downshifts.

All-LED lighting

Designed for performance and presence, the powerful headlight features a distinctive daytime running light with Triumph DRL signature, while the tail-light also includes a modern light signature together with moulded light guides and Triumph branding. Slim, contemporary indicators complete the package.

Factory-fitted Security

Both the Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 X come equipped with a steering lock and an anti-theft immobiliser as standard. The transponder chip integrated into the ignition key ensures only the owner can start the engine.

Specification highlights include:

A high level of rider-focused technology to enhance performance and safety

Ride-by-wire throttle for enhance rideability, safety and control

Switchable Traction Control on both Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X

Dual-channel ABS (switchable on Scrambler 400 X for off-road use)

Torque-assist clutch

Stylish new dual format instruments

All-LED lighting

Immobiliser

BUILT TO MAKE YOUR OWN

More than 25 genuine accessories are available for the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X. From styling and comfort to luggage and security, both bikes can be accessorised to suit a broad range of riders’ needs.

Owners can configure their new motorcycle in the easy-to-use online configurator or they can purchase accessories from any authorised Triumph dealer — All Triumph accessories are designed and developed hand-in-hand with the motorcycles to ensure perfect fit and function and are covered by the same two year unlimited mileage warranty.

UNBEATABLE VALUE

With class-leading performance, unrivalled quality and low running costs, these exciting new modern classics represent incredible value for money.

Both the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X will be competitively priced versus the key competitors in each market, ensuring an incredibly attractive buyer proposition both in terms of overall value, but also initial purchase price.

Both models will launch in India starting from next month and will be on sale in all other markets from the start of 2024, when prices for these markets are announced.

Unbeatable value: