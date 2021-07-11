Ferrandis Takes Third in a Row with Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Victory at Southwick

As the gate dropped for the first 250 Class moto of the day it was Jalek Swoll who emerged with the Motosport.com Holeshot ahead of his Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing teammate RJ Hampshire and Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Jo Shimoda who would quickly surrender his position to Troy Lee Design/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing’s Michael Mosiman. At the completion of the opening lap it was Swoll, Hampshire, and Mosiman leading the field around while championship point leader Jett Lawrence was 10th aboard his Team Honda HRC machine and Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing’s Justin Cooper way back in 22nd. Five minutes into the race, Hampshire would grab a handful of throttle to power past his teammate Swoll for the lead. Just moments later, Mosiman and Hunter Lawrence would make their moves on Swoll for second and third, respectively. Out front, Hampshire would quickly begin to set the pace and open a comfortable lead over the field behind him. Despite the clear track out front, Hampshire would make a mistake with 20-minutes remaining in the moto that saw him crash out of the lead, allowing Mosiman to take over the number one position followed by Hunter Lawrence. Hampshire would remount in third. As the race passed the halfway point of the moto, Hunter Lawrence and Hampshire began to inch their way up to the rear wheel of Mosiman, eventually leading to a three way battle for the lead. Mosiman would lose the front end and go down with eight minutes remaining and Hunter Lawrence would take over the number one spot followed by Hampshire and Shimoda. Hampshire’s effort to challenge for the win was cut short by a second crash that left him picking up his motorcycle. Hunter Lawrence held on to take his third career moto victory by 7.8 seconds over Hampshire who recovered for second. Shimoda crossed the finish line for a season-best third, while Cooper would come-from-behind for sixth and Jett Lawrence ninth after a pair of crashes.