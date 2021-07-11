Ferrandis Takes Third in a Row with Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Victory at Southwick

|Results
Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship
Twisted Tea Southwick National
The Wick 338 – Southwick, Mass.
July 10, 2021
450 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)
- Dylan Ferrandis, France, Yamaha (1-3)
- Ken Roczen, Germany, Honda (4-2)
- Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., GASGAS (2-4)
- Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki (8-1)
- Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM (6-5)
- Adam Cianciarulo, Port Orange, Fla., Kawasaki (5-6)
- Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda (7-8)
- Marvin Musquin, France, KTM (10-7)
- Dean Wilson, United Kingdom, Husqvarna (12-9)
- Joey Savatgy, Thomasville, Ga., KTM (11-10)
450 Class Championship Standings (Round 5 of 12)
- Dylan Ferrandis, France, Yamaha – 224
- Ken Roczen, Germany, Honda – 205
- Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki – 167
- Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, Yamaha – 163
- Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., GASGAS – 161
- Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda – 159
- Adam Cianciarulo, Port Orange, Fla., Kawasaki – 147
- Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM – 133
- Christian Craig, El Cajon, Calif., Yamaha – 124
- Marvin Musquin, France, KTM – 115
250 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)
- Hunter Lawrence, Australia, Honda (1-1)
- Jo Shimoda, Japan, Kawasaki (3-4)
- Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha (6-2)
- RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Husqvarna (2-6)
- Colt Nichols, Muskogee, Okla., Yamaha (4-5)
- Jett Lawrence, Australia, Honda (9-3)
- Michael Mosiman, Sebastopol, Calif., GASGAS (7-7)
- Stilez Robertson,Bakersfield, Calif., Husqvarna (8-8)
- Jalek Swoll, Belleview, Fla., Husqvarna (5-17)
- Pierce Brown, Sandy, Utah, GASGAS (13-10)
250 Class Championship Standings (Round 5 of 12)
- Jett Lawrence, Australia, Honda – 204
- Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha – 201
- Hunter Lawrence, Australia, Honda – 178
- RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Husqvarna – 148
- Jo Shimoda, Japan, Kawasaki – 137
- Colt Nichols, Muskogee, Okla., Yamaha – 131
- Jalek Swoll, Belleview, Fla., Husqvarna – 128
- Jeremy Martin, Millville, Minn., Yamaha – 125
- Garrett Marchbanks, Coalville, Utah, Yamaha – 115
- Austin Forkner, Richards, Mo., Kawasaki – 94