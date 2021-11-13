final race weekend of the season underway at Ricardo Tormo circuit Valencia

Team Suzuki Press Office – November 12.

Alex Rins: 4th – 1’31.335 (+ 0.409)

Joan Mir: 7th – 1’31.513 (+ 0.586)

The final race weekend of the season got underway at Ricardo Tormo circuit in Valencia with FP1 on Friday morning. A sudden and unexpected downpour just moments before the start of the session made life difficult for the riders and teams as they adjusted the bikes and tentatively headed out on track.

Despite a few crashes among the field and challenging conditions, Joan Mir and Alex Rins put together a good session, and as the flag came out they got into fifth and 11th.

FP2 was much brighter and the track was mostly dry with just a few damp patches. Both riders were able to go out on slick tyres from the beginning of the session. FP2 was an important one being the first dry session of the weekend so far, although it’s likely that it won’t be the splitter for qualifying because tomorrow morning’s forecast is warm and bright. Rins had strong pace, especially in the latter half of the session, getting into the Top three and eventually closing FP2 in fourth. Mir was likewise improving as the session went on and he became more comfortable. He made it into seventh place. Both riders in the provisional Top 10 is a strong start for the final round of the year.

Joan Mir:

“It was a positive day for us, trying two different conditions. This morning I felt great in the wet and I was able to build up a good performance from the beginning, so I was pretty happy with that. Then in the afternoon I still had some work to do with the dry set-up; I didn’t feel fully confident. But the base is fine, so I feel quite optimistic for tomorrow. Let’s see what we can do, I’m looking forward to it.”

Alex Rins:

“My first day here in Valencia wasn’t so bad, it’s a shame that FP1 was wet because it was almost like a wasted session – the forecasts say we won’t get any more rain this weekend. But you know, you have to tackle each session as it comes. In FP2 I had pretty good pace and we made a good step today. Let’s try to get the best set-up for tomorrow and attack for qualifying.”

Ken Kawauchi – Technical Manager:

“Despite the weather forecast saying otherwise, FP1 was actually wet and then FP2 was dry. So each session was approached differently, especially with the tricky conditions. This morning we didn’t really work on set-up, which was done in the afternoon when the track was dry. For the moment, both riders are looking quite strong, and despite still having things to improve on, they are both running in the Top 10. So tomorrow we’ll continue our work and see how the qualifying goes.”

GRAN PREMIO MOTUL DE LA COMUNITAT VALENCIANA – Combined Classification after DAY1:

1. J. MILLER – Ducati Lenovo Team – 01:30.927

2. P. ESPARGARO – Repsol Honda Team – 01:30.939 – +0.012

3. F. BAGNAIA – Ducati Lenovo Team – 01:30.995 – +0.068

4. A. RINS – Team SUZUKI ECSTAR – 01:31.336 – +0.409

5. J. MARTIN – Pramac Racing – 01:31.396 – +0.469

6. T. NAKAGAMI – LCR Honda IDEMITSU – 01:31.427 – +0.500

7. J. MIR – Team SUZUKI ECSTAR – 01:31.513 – +0.586

8. B. BINDER – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing – 01:31.521 – +0.594

9. A. DOVIZIOSO – Petronas Yamaha SRT – 01:31.597 – +0.670

10. J. ZARCO – Pramac Racing – 01:31.603 – +0.676

11. F. QUARTARARO – Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP – 01:31.708 – +0.781

12. A. ESPARGARO – Aprilia Racing Team Gresini – 01:31.820 – +0.893

13. F. MORBIDELLI – Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP – 01:31.832 – +0.905

14. A. MARQUEZ – LCR Honda CASTROL – 01:31.852 – +0.925

15. D. PETRUCCI – Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing – 01:32.083 – +1.156

16. I. LECUONA – Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing – 01:32.098 – +1.171

17. M. OLIVEIRA – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing – 01:32.208 – +1.281

18. M. VIÑALES – Aprilia Racing Team Gresini – 01:32.214 – +1.287

19. E. BASTIANINI – Avintia Esponsorama – 01:32.219 – +1.292

20. L. MARINI – SKY VR46 Avintia – 01:32.229 – +1.302

21. V. ROSSI – Petronas Yamaha SRT – 01:32.285 – +1.358