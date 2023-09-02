First time ever: One winner−take−all shootout: SuperMotocross

For the first time ever, the best Supercross and the best Motocross riders in the world are meeting in one, winner−take−all shootout:

SuperMotocross! Three races will determine the 450 and 250 champions, and Team Honda HRC riders are red hot. You can watch the series at home or see it in person, but you won’t want to miss it. Jett Lawrence and Chase Sexton will ride in the 450 class, and Hunter Lawrence in the 250s. All three have won championships this year, and they’re all raring to win a first−time SuperMotocross title. Don’t miss it!

Schedule Of Events

S‍EPTEMBER 9TH

at zMAX Dragway, Concord NC

S‍EPTEMBER 16TH

at Chicagoland Speedway, Joliet IL

S‍EPTEMBER 23RD

at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum