Following GP of the Americas Ducati heads back to Europe for Jerez de la Frontera

The Ducati Lenovo Team returns to the track this weekend at Jerez to tackle the Spanish GP

Following the GP of the Americas, the Ducati Lenovo Team heads back to Europe for the fourth round of the 2024 MotoGP season, the Spanish GP, scheduled for April 26-28 at Jerez de la Frontera.

The Circuit de Jerez – Ángel Nieto will host the World Championship for the 39th time this year. Ducati has achieved 10 podiums at the Andalusian track and has triumphed on four occasions. Before 2021, the track was reputed to be one of the most challenging for the constructor from Borgo Panigale, which had only managed to secure a single victory in 2006 with Loris Capirossi. However, in the last three editions of the Grand Prix, the Ducati Lenovo Team has emerged as the absolute protagonist: in 2021, it secured an extraordinary one-two with Jack Miller, winner ahead of his teammate Francesco Bagnaia, who went on to achieve two spectacular victories in both 2022 and 2023.

Fresh off the back of two consecutive podium finishes in Portugal and the United States, Enea Bastianini arrives in Spain determined to vie for the top positions again and add crucial points to his position in the overall standing. Currently second, he trails leader and fellow Ducati rider Jorge Martín (Pramac Racing) by 21 points. Francesco Bagnaia, who currently sits fifth in the World Championship with 50 points, returns to the track to contend for victory on a circuit where he has consistently been among the frontrunners in the past.

Enea Bastianini (#23, Ducati Lenovo Team) – 2nd (59 points):

“I’m happy to be back racing at Jerez. It’s a gorgeous track where I enjoy riding a lot. Last year, I attempted to return here after my shoulder injury, but I wasn’t ready and had to retire before the two races. This year, we’re racing in Spain on the back of two podiums, and although Jerez is a very different track from Austin, we have all the conditions in place for another successful weekend. I’ve regained the feeling with the bike, and our teamwork is strong. I need to focus on being more consistent in the early stages of the race and being more decisive in the Sprint. After the GP, we will have a day of testing here at Jerez, which will be crucial for addressing all aspects we don’t have time to refine during the race weekend.”

Francesco Bagnaia (#1, Ducati Lenovo Team) – 5th (50 points):

“In the last two Grands Prix, we’ve been on the defensive. Jerez presents a challenge different from the tracks we’ve raced so far, so working diligently in every session to understand how the GP24 behaves on this circuit is essential. Over the past two years, we’ve got two fantastic wins here in Spain, and I’m going to contend again for the top positions this weekend. With plenty of fast riders on the grid, it won’t be easy, but we’re determined and prepared to give it our all.”

The Ducati Lenovo Team riders will hit the track on Friday, April 26, at 10:45 local time (GMT +2.00) for the first free practice session of the Spanish Grand Prix. The Borgo Panigale team will remain at Jerez for a day of official collective testing following the race weekend on Monday.

Circuit Information

Country: Spain

Name: Circuito de Jerez –Ángel Nieto

Best Lap: Bagnaia (Ducati) 1:37.669 (163 km/h) – 2022

Circuit Record: Bagnaia (Ducati), 1:36.170 (165,5 km/h) – 2022

Top Speed: Zarco (Ducati), 300,8 km/h – 2021

Track Length: 4.42 km

Sprint Race Distance: 12 laps (53.04 km)

Race Distance: 25 laps (110.5 km)

Corners: 13 (5 left, 8 right)

2023 Results

Podium: 1° Bagnaia (Ducati); 2° B. Binder (KTM), 3° Miller (KTM)

Pole Position: A. Espargaro (Aprilia) 1:37.216 (163,7 km/h)

Fastest Lap: Bagnaia (Ducati) 1:37.989 (162.4 km/h)

Riders’ Information

Francesco Bagnaia

Bike: Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 1

GPs Started: 194 (89 x MotoGP, 36 x Moto2, 69 x Moto3)

First GP: Qatar 2019 (MotoGP), Qatar 2017 (Moto2), Qatar 2013 (Moto3)

Wins: 29 (19 MotoGP + 8 Moto2 + 2 Moto3)

Sprint Wins: 4

First GP Win: Aragón 2021 (MotoGP), Qatar 2018 (Moto2), Netherlands 2016 (Moto3)

Pole Positions: 25 (18 MotoGP + 6 Moto2 + 1 Moto3)

First Pole: Qatar 2021 (MotoGP), France 2018 (Moto2), Britain 2016 (Moto3)

World Titles: 3 (MotoGP 2023, MotoGP 2022, Moto2 2018)

Enea Bastianini

Bike: Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 23

GPs Started: 173 (52 x MotoGP, 33 x Moto2, 88 x Moto3)

First GP: Qatar 2021 (MotoGP), Qatar 2019 (Moto2), Qatar 2014 (Moto3)

Wins: 11 (5 MotoGP + 3 Moto2 + 3 Moto3)

First GP Win: Qatar 2022 (MotoGP), Andalucía 2020 (Moto2), San Marino 2015 (Moto3)

Pole Positions: 11 (2 MotoGP + 9 Moto3)

First Pole: Austria 2022 (MotoGP), Catalunya 2015 (Moto3)

World Titles: 1 (Moto2 2020)

Championship Information

Riders’ Standings

Enea Bastianini (#23 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 2° (59 points)

Francesco Bagnaia (#1 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 5º (50 points)

Constructors’ Standings

Ducati – 1º (96 points)

Teams’ Standings

Ducati Lenovo Team – 1º (109 points)