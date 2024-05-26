PALA, Calif. – A convincing start to the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship saw Chase Sexton finish third overall at Fox Raceway on Saturday, delivering 4-2 results across the pair of 450MX motos, while Red Bull KTM Factory Racing teammate Tom Vialle was also on the podium in 250MX with P3 overall.

Sexton’s first appearance outdoors on the KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION saw him qualify in second position, before an early crash in Moto 1 this afternoon saw him forced to work his way back through the field for P4. He came out swinging in Moto 2 and challenged for the victory, eventually taking the checkered flag in a close second position to secure third overall.

Chase Sexton: “The bike has been really good outdoors and I think that comes from KTM’s experience in MXGP. We’re happy with this finish to be on the podium, and we still have some work to do, but it will be an evolution throughout the season. We’re looking forward to Hangtown now.”

Fox Raceway marked the return to competition for Aaron Plessinger in the 450MX ranks, where he impressed on his way to third place in the opening encounter. The Cowboy was unfortunately involved in a first-turn pile-up in Moto 2, recovering for 12th position and being credited seventh overall for the weekend.

Aaron Plessinger: “Pala was okay and it was how I expected myself to be coming into it. The first moto was really, really good, I got off to a great start and was right there on Jett [Lawrence]. I started riding tight but loosened up toward the end and got third. Second moto, unfortunately, had a crash in the first corner, so I did what I could and salvaged 12th. Seventh overall isn’t the end of the world, I’ll take that and we’ll go to Hangtown swinging – I’m excited!”

A podium result in the 250MX category saw two-time MX2 World Champion and new 250SX East number one Tom Vialle finish third overall on his KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION. Vialle accelerated to the holeshot in Moto 1 and led a share of laps before reaching the finish in P3, but a penalty following an off-track excursion later demoted him to fourth.

Vialle fell in the opening laps of the second moto, but recovered for third position, which in turn sealed him P3 on the podium to commence the season. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 250MX teammate Julien Beaumer began his first full Pro Motocross campaign with a 13-9 scorecard for 11th overall.

Tom Vialle: “I had a great start in the first moto, was able to lead a few laps, and I got a little tight with some arm-pump, so I finished third. Second moto, I had a crash early in the moto, so I was around sixth and came back to third. At the end of the day, of course, I wanted to do a little bit better, but we started the first round of the podium overall and I think we can only do better in the next races. I feel good with the bike and physically, so I’m really excited for Hangtown.”

Julien Beaumer: “It was a tough first round for me. I didn’t ride the best and wasn’t the comfiest, so we’ve got some work to do this week, and we’ll come back out swinging at Hangtown.”

Next Race: June 1 – Hangtown, California

Results 450MX Class – Fox Raceway National

1. Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda

2. Hunter Lawrence (AUS), Honda

3. Chase Sexton (USA), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

5. Justin Barcia (USA), GASGAS

7. Aaron Plessinger (USA), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

9. Malcolm Stewart (USA), Husqvarna

15. Christian Craig (USA), Husqvarna

Standings 450MX Class 2024 after 1 of 11 rounds

1. Jett Lawrence, 50 points

2. Hunter Lawrence, 42

3. Chase Sexton, 40

5. Justin Barcia, 32

7. Aaron Plessinger, 30

9. Malcolm Stewart, 29

15. Christian Craig, 12

Results 250MX Class – Fox Raceway National

1. Haiden Deegan (USA), Yamaha

2. Levi Kitchen (USA), Kawasaki

3. Tom Vialle (FRA), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

8. Pierce Brown (USA), GASGAS

10. Ryder DiFrancesco (USA), GASGAS

11. Julien Beaumer (USA), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

19. Casey Cochran (USA), Husqvarna

Standings 250MX Class 2024 after 1 of 11 rounds

1. Haiden Deegan, 50 points

2. Levi Kitchen, 44

3. Tom Vialle, 38

8. Pierce Brown, 26

10. Ryder DiFrancesco, 23

11. Julien Beaumer, 22

19. Casey Cochran, 8