Going Going Gone: Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini Sold Out

Borgo Panigale (Bologna, Italy), September 9, 2022 – All the units of the numbered and limited-edition series of 630 + 63 Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini have been allocated in a few hours. The new model born from the collaboration between Ducati and Lamborghini was the main protagonist of the first episode of the Ducati World Première web series.



The bike was unveiled live by Pecco Bagnaia in the paddock of the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, opening a dream weekend for Ducatisti that saw Bagnaia triumph in the San Marino and Riviera di Rimini Grand Prix, taking his fourth consecutive victory in the MotoGP World Championship. On this occasion, the Desmosedici of the Ducati Lenovo Team took to the track with the shield of the Sant’Agata Bolognese company on the fairing and will do so until the end of the season.



Francesco Milicia, VP Global Sales & After Sales Ducati: “Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini is an incredible project, capable of expressing an extreme combination of sportiness, exclusivity and appeal. Right from the first sketch, we thought this bike could become a collector’s item and the reaction of the public present at Misano when Pecco unveiled it gave us certainty. Deliveries will start in April (May for North America) 2023 and we are happy for the Ducatisti who have booked this beauty. We are also aware that on this occasion, some enthusiasts were not able to book the bike and fulfill their wish. Still, Ducati is focused on proposing more and more projects of this kind in the future and we are certain that everyone will have the chance to make their dream come true.”



From the very start, Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini has been welcomed as a true object of desire for collectors and enthusiasts alike. This sales result confirms the strength and appeal of the collaboration between the two Motor Valley brands. In 2021, the joint work led to the creation of the limited Diavel 1260 Lamborghini series, also capable of winning over enthusiasts worldwide.



The Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini is built on the technical base of the 2023 Panigale V4 S, on which the Centro Stile Ducati has integrated various style concepts that distinguish the Lamborghini Huracán STO along with some unique components. The forged rims, with the rear enriched by a titanium locking nut, and the completely redesigned bodywork made of the same carbon fiber used on the Lamborghini super sports cars, are inspired by details from the Huracán STO.



At the same time as the 630 units in Verde Citrea / Arancio Dac livery, Ducati also presented the Speciale Clienti series, even more exclusive and limited to 63 Lamborghini customers, who through a collaboration with the Centro Stile Ducati will have the opportunity to configure their own Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini Speciale Clienti with body colors and wheels exactly like their Lamborghini.





