Grand Prix winner Liam Everts after surgery at Huashan hospital in Shanghai

The Belgian crashed after contact with another rider during the second moto at the Shanghai Off-Road International Circuit during Sunday’s Grand Prix of China for the penultimate round of the 2024 FIM MXGP series. Liam received medical attention trackside and was taken for further scans where the fifth cervical fracture was found and needed a prompt corrective procedure.

The 20-year-old was taken to Huashan and a specialist department, where he had started to regain feeling and movement in his limbs. The operation to fix the bone went well. The surgeons were confident he will make a full recovery and the whole Red Bull KTM team would like to thank Samantha Liu for her excellent help and assistance. Liam, who is in good spirits, will remain in China for one week for assessment before being able to travel home to Belgium where he can start the path back to full fitness.