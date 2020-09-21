Gravel causes Ducati to hit wall and crash at MotoAmerica

Sunnyvale, Calif., September 20, 2020 – Kyle Wyman and the OneCure/KWR Ducati Team pushed through another trying weekend of racing America’s elite Superbike riders at Barber Motorsports Park, carding seventh and tenth place finishes on the Ducati Panigale V4 R with Yamaha’s Cameron Beaubier taking both wins.



Wyman had to endure slipping tires in race one, dropping him down to seventh at the flag. The Arizona resident was confident of a better showing in race two, but a mishap at the notorious Charlotte’s Web hairpin put him out of contention for a podium position early in the event.



Regardless, Wyman showed his tenacity by fighting back from fourteenth to tenth place to save his sixth place in the championship leading into the Indianapolis round on October 9-11.



2020 MotoAmerica Superbike Standing – Top 5

P1 – C. Beaubier (Yamaha) 325

P2 – J. Gagne (Yamaha) 222

P3 – M. Scholtz (Yamaha) 221

P4 – B. Fong (Suzuki) 164

P5 – T. Elias (Suzuki) 142

P6 – K. Wyman (OneCure/KWR Ducati Team) 127



Kyle Wyman (OneCure/KWR Ducati Team – Ducati #33)

“We were a little bit quicker in the beginning of the race than yesterday and I felt like we were in a good spot, a bit faster than yesterday in the first laps, but then we ran into some chatter issues,” Wyman said after race two. “We were in fifth but I ended up running off the track at the Charlotte’s Web hairpin.



“ I actually crashed. I got in the wall as I couldn’t slow it down enough in the gravel, so I ended up doing the rest of the race with a busted screen. But I came back on in fourteenth and worked back up to tenth, which I was happy about.



“We made some headway with the rear as that’s been a problem for us, but it created a problem with the front. We just need to be a little closer to the front.



“More than anything, we need to test. At this point, we’re testing during the races, so we need to get some private laps down to throw some different settings at the bike and see what works.

Indianapolis should be a great track for our bike. It’s got some long straights so we’ll be able to really let it stretch its legs, so I’m really looking forward to it.”