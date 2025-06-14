Great anticipation in Misano for the Emilia Romagna Round of WorldSBK

It is the Home GP for the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team. Many guests and fans are expected at the World Misano Circuit Marco Simoncelli to cheer on Nicolò Bulega, Alvaro Bautista and the other Ducati riders.

Bulega comes into the sixth round of the 2025 WorldSBK season leading the championship with a 31-point advantage over Toprak Razgatlioglu (BMW).

Bautista wants to regain third place – 5 points behind Petrucci (Ducati) – after a difficult Sunday in the last round at Most (Czech Republic).

Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #11)

“I arrive at Misano, of course, with great enthusiasm. This is a special round for me, and there’s no point hiding that the support of so many friends and fans will give me even more confidence. Things went well in testing a few days ago, but I think we will definitely need to make further progress to beat the competition. I can’t wait to get on the bike tomorrow.”

Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #19)

“I know this is a special round for both Aruba and Ducati. At the same time, Misano is a circuit where I’ve always had a good feeling, winning races and achieving very positive results. The situation differs slightly from previous seasons, but my confidence and approach will always be the same. We must close the gap with the riders in front and be fast right from FP1.’”