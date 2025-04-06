• Great comeback by the Aruba.it – ​​Ducati Factory MX Team rider after a problem at the starting gate The fourth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship, the Grand Prix MXGP of Sardinia, is being held this weekend on the Riola circuit, near by the city of Oristano. The sandy track set up on the sand dunes a few kilometers from the sea, on the western coast of the island and has always been one of the most demanding tracks of the season for riders and bikes. Qualified with the 13th best time, Jeremy Seewer took off a fraction of a second before the starting gate was completely lowered, getting stuck with his front wheel. Last at the first corner, Jeremy did not lose heart, strongly recovering with an excellent race pace. 19th after two laps, Seewer continued his progression, recovering position after position, until he finished 12th, just outside the points, showing tenacity, making the most of the qualities of his Desmo450 MX on a track that became more demanding each lap, becoming technical and tough.