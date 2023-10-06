Great speed can’t deliver at NGPC in Ridgecrest

The eighth round of the NGPC was in Ridgecrest, CA this past weekend. This was Dare DeMartile’s second race back from an injury that had him out for several months. This race was decided from the beginning. A bad start put DeMartile behind, and though he had great speed on the weekend and was able to salvage some points, he wasn’t able to do better than sixth place. The team will regroup and come out stronger next weekend for the WORCS in Mesquite, NV.
Event Results
Dare DeMartile
6th Place
Class: Pro
Dare DeMartile
Factory 480 RR
“The weekend was okay. I had great speed all weekend. But unfortunately, I got a bad start and I tipped over the first lap in the dust. I put my head down for the rest of the race and moved all the way up to sixth. I’m happy to be in one piece as well as the bike. I’m ready for the next round and a better start.”
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 23 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 375 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
Two Red Bull KTM RC16s entered Q2 directly on a sunny Saturday afternoon at the sprawling and challenging MotorLand Aragon circuit in Spain to ensure both Brad Binder and Miguel Oliveira filled 10th and 11th […]
20 intense and simmering laps of the Sepang International Circuit will begin tomorrow with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing launching from the fifth row for what will be the penultimate round of the 2022 season. […]