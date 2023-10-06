Great speed can’t deliver at NGPC in Ridgecrest

Round 8 – NGPC in Ridgecrest The eighth round of the NGPC was in Ridgecrest, CA this past weekend. This was Dare DeMartile’s second race back from an injury that had him out for several months. This race was decided from the beginning. A bad start put DeMartile behind, and though he had great speed on the weekend and was able to salvage some points, he wasn’t able to do better than sixth place. The team will regroup and come out stronger next weekend for the WORCS in Mesquite, NV.