Great speed can’t deliver at NGPC in Ridgecrest

Round 8

Ridgecrest, CA

October 1st, 2023
Round 8 – NGPC in Ridgecrest

The eighth round of the NGPC was in Ridgecrest, CA this past weekend. This was Dare DeMartile’s second race back from an injury that had him out for several months. This race was decided from the beginning. A bad start put DeMartile behind, and though he had great speed on the weekend and was able to salvage some points, he wasn’t able to do better than sixth place. The team will regroup and come out stronger next weekend for the WORCS in Mesquite, NV.

Event Results
Dare DeMartile 6th Place Class: Pro

Dare DeMartile

Factory 480 RR

“The weekend was okay. I had great speed all weekend. But unfortunately, I got a bad start and I tipped over the first lap in the dust. I put my head down for the rest of the race and moved all the way up to sixth. I’m happy to be in one piece as well as the bike. I’m ready for the next round and a better start.”
