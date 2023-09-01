Grueling stage four of 2023 Desafio Ruta 40 Rally

Stage four of the Desafio Ruta 40 took riders on another loop starting and ending at the bivouac in Belen. The 345-kilometre special began with a twisting riverbed, leading into a sandy region dotted with camel grass. Following a lengthy transfer, the riders then tackled the renowned Fiambala dunes, an area previously featured in the iconic Dakar Rally.

Battling to recover from his stage two technical setback, Price delivered another impressive performance on today’s special, claiming a top-five finish and advancing in the standings. Although he entered the Desafio Ruta 40 as the championship leader, early issues set the Australian racer back. However, Toby’s consistent improvement stage-after-stage demonstrates his determination to maximize his championship points and take the fight into the fifth and final round in Morocco.

Toby Price: “It’s been a better day for me today. I got through it all pretty well, but the bonus time for leading out is definitely a big advantage here in Argentina – it’s tough to make up time on those boys. I can’t do too much from the back of the field, I’m just trying to stay smooth and consistent, and finish safe each day. There’s one more day to go, so the goal, as always, is to keep it on two wheels and make it to the end.”

Provisional Results – 2023 Desafio Ruta 40, Stage 4

1. Luciano Benavides (ARG), Husqvarna, 2:53:57

2. Tosha Schareina (ESP), Honda, 2:54:33 +0:36

3. Ricky Brabec (USA), Honda, 2:55:43 +1:46

4. Michael Docherty (ZAF), KTM, 2:57:17 +3:20

5. Toby Price (AUS), KTM, 2:58:37 +4:40

Provisional Standings – 2023 Desafio Ruta 40 (after 4 of 5 stages)

1. Tosha Schareina (ESP), Honda, 13:15:26

2. Luciano Benavides (ARG), Husqvarna, 13:21:13 +5:47

3. Ricky Brabec (USA), Honda, 13:38:39 +23:13

4. Ross Branch (BWA), Hero, 13:44:49 +29:23

5. Adrien Van Beveren (FRA), Honda, 13:47:54 +32:28

Other KTM

9. Toby Price (AUS), KTM, 14:41:17 +1:25:51