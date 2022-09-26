HELP TEAM FRANCE TO THE PODIUM AT 2022 MOTOCROSS OF NATIONS

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing celebrated podium presence at the 2022 ‘MXoN’ thanks to Marvin Musquin who helped Team France to the second step overall behind Team USA and ahead of Team Australia. The former world champion classified 3rd overall in the MX2 division with a KTM 250 SX-F.

Musquin returns to the MX2 class and scores 14th and 9th against the larger machines in his first Team France appearance since 2015 and at the 75th edition of the historic team event

Tony Cairoli completes his last major motocross meeting the day on the weekend of his 37th birthday and finishes 6th overall in the MXGP category for Team Italy (who rank 4th overall)

Liam Everts is the fourth best MX2 rider at RedBud for Team Belgium as his country round-out the top five

The curtain fell on the international motocross racing season for 2022 with the 75th edition of the Motocross of Nations, which took place at the first-class facility of RedBud in Indiana, east of the city of Chicago. 34 nations, each with a team of the three best riders selected from their country, negotiated a long and quick layout on Saturday for practice and the qualification heats. On Sunday the climate drastically altered and heavy showers created muddy conditions, a rougher surface and a slower speed but still with a busy and raucous attendance.

The three 30 minute and 2 lap motos mixed the three classes – MXGP/MX2, MX Open/MX2 and MXGP/MX Open – with the five best scores of six counting towards each country’s final tally: the lowest earning the right to lift the Chamberlain cup.

Musquin rode to 14th and 9th and contributed to the French efforts that saw them stand as runners-up behind Team USA. Tony Cairoli was steering the KTM 450 SX-F with the #1 plate after Team Italy had won on home soil last autumn. The nine-times world champion raced to 7th and 9th after missing optimum starts in the dark conditions but the points were good enough for the Italians to feel content with 4th. Belgium’s Liam Everts rode his KTM 250 SX-F in anger for the second time representing the flag. The 18-year-old, who has just completed his first year in Grand Prix, notched a 12-14 as the Belgians took 5th spot by one point over Spain.

The 2023 incarnation of the ‘MXoN’ is set to occur at Ernee in France.

Marvin Musquin: “It was a great opportunity and honor to represent my country. I got the call to ride the 250 while I was on vacation and it seemed a bit crazy but I wanted to go for it, so I trained and prepared and it was definitely a bit easier riding on Saturday compared to Sunday! I had two super-strong teammates. I’m a little disappointed with my results but I gave my best and all I had. It is amazing to be up here and on the podium with Team France again.”

Tony Cairoli: “The starts were important in these kinds of conditions and we did not get it in both motos; in the second race I slipped on the grill with the water and was almost last. I had to come through the pack in both races. I was making decent passes and 9th was good. I’m pretty happy even though we didn’t really get into mix. When I crossed the checkered flag in the last moto I was very emotional because I knew this would be my last Pro motocross race. It was hard! I’m happy about the result as I know I haven’t raced since May. No mistakes, no crashes and riding just for fun. It was good.”

Liam Everts: “About the riding: not the best weekend. I need to work on my starts this winter, it’s been a weakness this year and I felt my rhythm was a bit ‘off’ and not at my usual level. I felt like there was more to give but I could not extract it today. The rain made the track better and slower and even though it was not the best of days, I enjoyed being here, representing the team and taking part in the event.”

Overall Results 2022 MXoN

1. Team USA (Cooper, Sexton, Tomac) 16 points

2. Team France (Ferrandis, Musquin, Renaux) 23

3. Team Australia (Evans, Lawrence, Lawrence) 26

4. Team Italy (Adamo, Cairoli, Guadagnini) 49

5. Team Belgium (Everts, Geerts, Van Horebeek) 50