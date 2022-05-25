Highly anticipated MotoGP home round at Mugello Circuit

The MotoGP World Championship returns to action this weekend for one of the most eagerly awaited events for all Italian fans, the Italian GP that, as usual, will be raced on the famous ups and downs of Mugello Circuit. The event scheduled on the Tuscan track will be the first home round for Ducati, in addition to the San Marino GP that will be held at Misano Adriatico in September.



Ducati Lenovo Team riders Jack Miller and Pecco Bagnaia arrive at Mugello determined to get a good result in front of all the Ducatisti present at the circuit on the Ducati Grandstand – Curva Materassi. Miller, who currently has the sixth place as his best result at Mugello, aims for the top positions. Fresh off a second place in the last Grand Prix in France, the Australian rider wants to add more essential points for the overall standings, which now sees him fifth, 40 points behind leader Quartararo. Bagnaia, on the other hand, who suffered a crash at Le Mans while fighting for victory, aims to redeem himself in front of his home crowd.



The Ducati Lenovo Team duo and Enea Bastianini (Gresini Racing), winner of the last GP at Le Mans, will set off this afternoon from Borgo Panigale to reach the Mugello circuit via the scenic Passo della Futa. Miller, riding a Multistrada V4, Bagnaia on a Monster and Bastianini on a Diavel, will be escorted by the motorbikes of the Ducati Owners Clubs of Bologna and Florence. Together with the three riders, they will also complete a full lap of the circuit. At the end of the parade, Ducati riders Jorge Martin, Johann Zarco, Fabio Di Giannantonio, Luca Marini, Marco Bezzecchi and Michele Pirro will welcome the fans at the finish line for a group photo with their Desmosedici GP bikes.



Jack Miller (#43 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 5th (62 points)

“The Italian Grand Prix is always very special, as it’s my team’s home race. The atmosphere is incredible, and I can’t wait to race in front of all the Ducati fans. During the last few GPs, I’ve developed a good feeling with my Desmosedici GP, and I hope I can find these sensations again here at Mugello, a track I like a lot. Overall, I’m positive, and I feel I can have another good weekend here in Italy”.



Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 7th (56 points)

“Finally, we’re racing at Mugello on Sunday, and I’m really excited about it. Racing in Italy is always fascinating, and I’m expecting a fantastic weekend with all the Italian fans and Ducatisti supporting us on track! After the crash in France, I want to redeem myself. Now more than ever, it is crucial not to make any more mistakes to lose any more important points for the Championship. I will give my best as always.”



The weekend will start on Friday at 9:55 local time with the first free practice session, while the race will get underway on Sunday at 14:00 CEST over a 23-lap distance.



Circuit Information



Country: Italy

Name: Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello

Best lap: Zarco (Ducati) 1:46.810 (176.7 km/h) – 2021

Circuit record: Quartararo (Yamaha) 1’45.187 (179.5 km/h) – 2021

Top speed: Dovizioso (Ducati) 356.7 km/h – 2019

Track length: 5.245 km

Race distance: 23 laps (120.6 km)

Corners: 15 (6 left, 9 right)



2021 Results

Podium: 1° Quartararo (Yamaha), 2° Miguel Oliveira (KTM), Joan Mir 3° (Suzuki)

Pole Position: Quartararo (Yamaha) 1’45.187 (179.5 km/h)

Fastest lap: Zarco (Ducati) 1:46.810 (176.7 km/h)



Rider Information



Francesco Bagnaia

Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 63

GPs Started: 159 (54 x MotoGP, 36 x Moto2, 69 x Moto3)

First GP: Qatar 2019 (MotoGP), Qatar 2017 (Moto2), Qatar 2013 (Moto3)

Wins: 15 (5 MotoGP + 8 Moto2 + 2 Moto3)

First GP win: Aragón 2021 (MotoGP), Qatar 2018 (Moto2), Olanda 2016 (Moto3)

Pole positions: 15 (8 MotoGP + 6 Moto2 + 1 Moto3)

First pole: Qatar 2021 (MotoGP), Francia 2018 (Moto2), Gran Bretagna 2016 (Moto3)

World Titles: 1 (Moto2, 2018)



Jack Miller

Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 43

GPs Started: 179 (124 x MotoGP, 49 x Moto3, 6 x 125 cc)

First GP: Qatar 2015 (MotoGP), Qatar 2012 (Moto3), Germania 2011 (125 cc)

Wins: 9 (3 MotoGP + 6 Moto3)

First GP win: Olanda 2016 (MotoGP), Qatar 2014 (Moto3)

Pole positions: 9 (1 MotoGP + 8 Moto3)

First pole: Argentina 2018 (MotoGP), America 2014 (Moto3)

World Titles: –



Championship Information



Riders’ standings

Manufacturers’ standings

Teams’ standings

