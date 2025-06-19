Home race for Aprilia Racing and their riders in Mugello

June 19, 2025

MARCO BEZZECCHI AND LORENZO SAVADORI READY FOR THE ITALIAN GP
Aprilia Racing is gearing up for a special weekend at the Mugello Circuit for the ninth round of the season. This is the home race for Aprilia Racing and their riders, Marco Bezzecchi and Lorenzo Savadori, both determined to give one hundred percent in front of the Italian fans.

For Marco Bezzecchi, it will be a chance to demonstrate his speed on one of his favourite tracks after the weekend in Aragón where he was the protagonist of two spectacular comeback rides. The recent tests in Aragón returned encouraging signs, confirming his growing feeling with the RS-GP25. Bezzecchi has been on the podium in every class in Mugello: second in the 2023 MotoGP Sprint Race, third in the 2021 Moto2 race, and second in the 2018 Moto3 race.

Lorenzo Savadori will be riding alongside him, busy pursuing the important job of developing the RS-GP25. The data gathered during the Monday tests in Aragón provided positive feedback, invaluable for advancing the evolution of the bike.

The Italian GP is a festival for Italian fans, as well as Aprilia Racing’s home race. It is one of the most spectacular tracks on the World Championship calendar with its 5245 meters of fantastic turns which have made this track one of a kind in the world.
I am extremely happy to be heading to Mugello. It is a fantastic track for all of us Italian riders. It will be great to race there for the first time with Aprilia. We’re doing a good job and things are improving step by step. Hopefully, we’ll be able to have a good weekend and entertain all our fans.
Mugello is a fantastic circuit and I can’t wait to get on the track there. After the Aragón GP, we did some extremely important tests that truly interesting aspects came out of. During the Mugello weekend, we’ll also continue developing the bike. There will be tons of fans and it’s always great to be back racing in Italy.

