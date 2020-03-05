HUSQVARNA MOTORCYCLES’ 701 ENDURO LR HITS DEALER FLOORS

Husqvarna Motorcycles are pleased to announce the release of the 2020 701 Enduro LR, the new long range enduro machine for riders wanting to travel further. Offering additional touring capabilities thanks to its increased fuel capacity of 25 litres, the 701 Enduro LR features the same advanced electronics as the highly popular 701 Enduro.

KEEP THE RIDE GOING

Bred from Husqvarna Motorcycles’ 701 Enduro, the brand new 701 Enduro LR provides astounding power-to-weight performance, a ride-by-wire throttle system and carefully engineered ergonomics. With its fully integrated 25-litre fuel tanks, it is the perfect machine for extended, adrenaline-filled onroad or offroad adventures, allowing up to 500 km distances between fuel stops.

The renowned, torquey, 74 hp single-cylinder 692.7 cc engine offers a perfectly linear power delivery in all riding conditions. Fitted with cornering ABS, lean angle sensitive traction control, switchable ride modes and easy shift as standard, the 701 Enduro LR is capable of serious adventure riding and long-distance touring.

Extremely well-balanced and delivering impressive agility and handling, the 701 Enduro LR comes fitted with fully adjustable 48 mm WP XPLOR upside-down forks and a WP XPLOR rear shock, offering 250 mm of wheel travel and excellent all-terrain capabilities.

The 701 Enduro LR comes with its own unique new graphics. Strikingly individual, it features progressive colours that guarantee they stand out in style.

TECHNICAL HIGHLIGHTS

=>Lightweight, integrated fuel tanks – additional 12-litre capacity, +/- 500 km range

=>Switchable Ride Modes – change power characteristics while riding

=>Bosch cornering ABS – lean angle specific braking technology

=>Easy Shift function – seamless up- and down shifting for a smoother ride

=>Lean-angle sensitive Motorcycle Traction Control – perfect rear wheel traction

=>Chromium-molybdenum steel trellis frame – amazing agility and stability

=>Aluminium swingarm – extremely low weight for maximum traction and stability

=>Polyamide rear subframe with integrated fuel tank – high-tech, single-piece construction

Ensuring all 701 Enduro LR riders are fully prepared for their next adventure, the Functional Clothing Offroad 2020 collection offers high-quality items that guarantee protection, all-round functionality and comfort. Husqvarna Motorcycles also offer an extensive line-up of Accessories – high-quality items that add additional protection, durability and style to all 701 Enduro LR machines.

The 2020 701 Enduro LR is available at all authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles Dealers from March onwards. Availabilities may differ from country to country.

For all details on pricing and availability please refer to your national Husqvarna Motorcycles Subsidiary or Importer.