MV Agusta Equips RFID & Bluetooth Tracking technology in range of luggage and accessories

PIQUADRO FOR MV AGUSTA

A stylish addition to MV Agusta’s apparel and accessories range

Varese, March 5, 2020 – Piquadro, one of Italy’s iconic brands for top-design bags and travel ware, will be producing an exclusive MV Agusta-branded range of luggage and accessories. A stylish addition to the existing collection of apparel and travel accessories available for MV Agusta enthusiasts around the world.

The new “MV Agusta – Motorcycle Art” items comprise high-quality textile and fine leather backpacks, a cabin trolley, wallets, keyholder, credit cards and coin holders. They will be available for purchase on the MV Agusta official website and in dealers showrooms from May 2020.

Piquadro products are known for their design and for the use of the finest materials, but they are also packed with advanced technology. The leather backpack in the exclusive MV Agusta range features Piquadro’s Connequ Bluetooth Tracking technology connected to your smartphone via a dedicated app, so your bag is always under control. It also has a special rfid-screened pocket for your wallet to avoid credit card cloning. Both leather wallets in the range also feature rfid screening and the keyholder is equipped with Connequ Bluetooth Tracking technology. All the items in the range, in a black/gunmetal colour combination with Piquadro’s signature leather trimmings, are made of the highest quality materials and are designed to offer the smartest solutions for the user.

Claudio Quintarelli, Head of After Sales of MV Agusta Motor S.p.A., commented: “We are glad to enrich our offer of high-quality, exclusive apparel and accessories. The Piquadro range of MV Agusta-branded products allies design, performance and leading-edge technology, in pure MV Motorcycle Art tradition. I am sure they will be a welcome addition to the existing collection.”