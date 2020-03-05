Russ Brown Motorcycle Attorneys and American Flat Track Renew Partnership for 2020

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (March 4, 2020) – American Flat Track (AFT) announced today a renewal of its partnership with Russ Brown Motorcycle Attorneys (RBMA) including its presenting sponsorship of the AFT Singles class and multiple event sponsorships.

Following an explosive 2019 season of competition, during which the Official Motorcycle Attorneys of American Flat Track premiered as its presenting sponsor, the freshly-renewed AFT Singles presented by Russ Brown Motorcycle Attorneys class is primed for its biggest season yet.

At the track, RBMA will be an active sponsor of multiple rounds. Its sponsorship of two of AFT’s most-anticipated rounds – the So-Cal Half-Mile presented by Russ Brown Motorcycle Attorneys and the Laconia Short Track presented by Russ Brown Motorcycle Attorneys – provides the familiarity of the Russ Brown name to AFT’s crowd of motorcycle enthusiasts.

As part of the multi-faceted partnership, RBMA branding will also be prominently featured on the race day live-streaming platforms.

“Russ Brown Motorcycle Attorneys demonstrate a real passion for the sport of AFT,” said Michael Lock, CEO of American Flat Track. “We are very happy to be partnering with them again for 2020 and beyond.”

“The success of Russ Brown is due to the dedication and hard work of many individuals – local attorneys who excel at their craft – not just in your community, but all across the U.S,” said Wendy Koro, Operations Manager/Director of Marketing of Russ Brown Motorcycle Attorneys. “Our winners stood out based on superb results, just like the exciting AFT racers who will reach the podium. For this reason, we want to continue our support of the AFT Singles Class, as it is the perfect fit for Russ Brown Motorcycle Attorneys and we are thrilled to offer our support in every way we can.”

Tickets are on sale now for the first-ever doubleheader – DAYTONA 200 and DAYTONA TT – at the legendary Daytona International Speedway. Watch both historic motorcycle racing events during Bike Week at DAYTONA for just $35 when you purchase an advance General Admission ticket online.