INDIVIDUAL RUNNER-UP IN JUNIOR WORLD TROPHY AT 96TH RUNNING OF ISDE

Ending the week on a high note by capturing the Day 6 motocross race-win, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Austin Walton secured second-place, individually, in Junior World Trophy at the 96th edition of the FIM International Six Days Enduro in Puy-En-Velay, France. With consistently fast times all week, Walton was able to top the JSE2 division, in addition to earning a coveted top-20 spot in the individual overall in 2022.

Walton started the week inside of the top-10, finishing eighth in Junior Trophy on Day 1. On the second and third days of competition, he claimed sixth-place results. He then pushed his way into the top five on Day 4. Determined to climb higher in the results, he earned a fourth-place finish on Day 5 and on the final day, he landed on the top step of the podium for Junior Trophy, claiming victory in the JSE2 category.

Austin Walton, U.S. Junior World Trophy Rider: “Obviously, it was a super big bummer with Cody [Barnes] being knocked down on day one because I think we would have had a really good chance at winning it this year. There are some positives though – I felt like my riding performance was really good and I took second as the overall individual for the JWT and 17th overall out of everyone, so that’s something to be happy about. We had some ups and downs but I started to minimize mistakes as the week went on and to finish it off on day six with a moto-win was incredible! Obviously, we want first place with everything but I think we made some huge progress and we’ve learned so much in just the few years that I’ve been racing the six days. It definitely challenged me as a racer but it wasn’t anything that I know I can’t do and it’s created more wisdom for me to improve for the future. Coming into the rest of the season here in the U.S., I feel like I have a good running process and starting to create some momentum!”

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Racing teammate Craig DeLong and Husqvarna Motorcycles-supported rider Kai Aiello both had strong rides throughout the week, helping the XC Gear team capture second in Club Team competition. The team, including Husqvarna Motorcycles-mounted rider Tyler Vore, ended the opening day of competition in third and continued to hold the spot through the second day. By Day 3, the team advanced to second in the club standings, where they remained until the end, finishing just 25 seconds behind the winning team.

DeLong finished the week-long competition in second-place in the C2 class and third overall in club competition, while Aiello finished 9th in C1. Each day, DeLong placed his machine within the top five overall for club competition. Aiello put in his best ride of the week on the motocross track with an eighth overall in club competition results.

Craig DeLong, XC Gear Club Team Rider: “I loved the six days! Being my first time here, I didn’t know what to expect but once the race started I loosened up and lost the nerves. I’m happy with my performance and also my teammates’ all week long. P3 overall in the Club category and P2 as a team. If I have the chance to go again, I would. I loved being able to run the red, white and blue.”

Kai Aiello, XC Gear Club Team Rider: “My first ISDE was incredible! Definitely the most challenging and gratifying race I’ve ever done. There were so many learning opportunities packed into the six days of racing. I was happy to stay on time throughout the week, hitting all of my service and time checks. Since I’m from the west coast, my best test times came in the cross tests. I had some mistakes on the tests with trees and roots, but adapted the best I could. Overall, I’m pleased with my results and feel like I have left France as a better racer.”

Results – FIM International Six Days Enduro 2022

JSE2

1. Austin Walton – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

2. Axel Semb (KTM)

3. Enrico Rinaldi (GASGAS)

Club 1

1. Kevin Cristino (Fantic)

2. Antoine Meo (Kawasaki)

3. Thibault Giraudon (Sherco)

…

5. Killian Lunier (Husqvarna)

9. Kai Aiello (Husqvarna)

Club 2

1. Krystof Kouble (Husqvarna)

2. Craig DeLong – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

3. Jaromir Romancik (Husqvarna)

Club Team

1. KBS Team-CZ – 9:59:31.46

2. XC Gear – +25.10

3. Enduro Dream Team – +2:18.93

4. Team Italy – +2:57.19

5. Ligue AURA – B2R Bonneton – +7:12.31