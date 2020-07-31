Inspiration Friday: Harley-Davidson’s Let’s Ride Weekly Prizes

Harley-Davidson‘s Let’s Ride Weekly Prizes Give-a-way Contest is a breath of fresh air in our crazy world. It’s simple: enter, ride, win prizes weekly, including a custom Sturgis 2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S!! Demo a bike? Win prizes. Learn to Ride? Win prizes. Cash, products, gear. It’s easy, just enter! I love this idea to get us out there to ride and enjoy motorcycling, to put an extra big smile on your face, to face the wind with a fist-full of prize cash, why not!? It’s cool. 2021 Harley-Davidson’s are cool, riding is cool, you are cool!

So forget the watching the NBA, NFL, Presidential Candidates, Apple/Amazon Stock and worrying about the GDP… (although NASA’s Mars launch is a must watch) get out there on the road with the bugs, wind and apple pie and just ride, baby, ride!

Oh, don’t forget to come back to Total Motorcycle and our new 2021 Motorcycle Model Guides, they are filling up daily with new 2021 models you’ll be excited to see and talk about!

For more than 117 years, the experience of two wheels is Harley-Davidson’s contribution to the world to bring people together and help riders experience freedom for the soul. Now, more than ever, Harley-Davidson is showcasing the power of riding with the Let’s Ride Challenge.

Through riding-related activities, participants earn Let’s Ride Challenge entries for a chance to win prizes celebrating the community and spirit of two wheels including a custom 2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider® S motorcycle and weekly drawings for additional prizes.

“More than building machines, Harley-Davidson stands for the timeless pursuit of adventure,” said Jon Bekefy, General Manager of Brand Marketing. “The Let’s Ride Challenge is Harley-Davidson’s invitation for all riders in this challenging time to rediscover adventure through socially-distanced riding to find freedom for the soul.”

HERE’S WHAT YOU COULD WIN – Harley-Davidson’s Let’s Ride Weekly Prizes

GRAND PRIZE PACKAGE:

Custom 2020 Harley-Davidson® Low Rider® S

$150 Harley-Davidson® Wolverine Boot Voucher

Harley-Davidson® Watch

WEEKLY PRIZE PACK 1:

YS64OS Yoder Smokers Competition Pellet Grill

$150 Harley-Davidson® Wolverine Boot Voucher

Harley-Davidson® Watch

WEEKLY PRIZE PACK 2:

$150 Harley-Davidson® Wolverine Boot Voucher

Harley-Davidson® Watch

WEEKLY PRIZE PACK 3:

Harley-Davidson® Watch

Harley-Davidson’s Let’s Ride Challenge

Riders can earn entries by participating in the following:

Join the Let’s Ride Challenge to earn 5 entries

Join the Let’s Ride challenge on the Harley-Davidson app and track miles Ride 0 – 600 miles to earn 5 entries Ride 601-1200 miles to earn an additional 5 entries

Demo Harley-Davidson® motorcycles Demo a Harley-Davidson® motorcycle for 5 entries Take a second demo ride for an additional 5 entries

Take Harley-Davidson Riding Academy New Rider Course and learn to ride to earn 15 entries

Ride Epic Rides

As part of the Let’s Ride Challenge, Harley-Davidson has curated rides from passionate members of the Harley-Davidson community and dealerships to provide new ways to get out of the garage and start riding again.

There are three types of rides to explore through a dealership or through the app, all while promoting safe and socially-distant riding:

Short Rides : It may have been a minute since the last ride around the block or seeing something new. These short rides can help mix up the daily routine.

: It may have been a minute since the last ride around the block or seeing something new. These short rides can help mix up the daily routine. Day Ride: Nothing helps seize the riding season more than a full day of riding. These day rides help plan an epic day trip.

Overnight Ride: Take a ride to celebrate what it means to get on the open road, all without crossing state lines. These rides will help plan an epic ride while riding responsibly.

We invite all riders, and riders of all skill levels, to celebrate life on two wheels:

Ask a local Harley-Davidson dealership about rides with fellow motorcyclists to experience new ways to interact with the riding community and discover new rides.

about rides with fellow motorcyclists to experience new ways to interact with the riding community and discover new rides. Download the Harley-Davidson App to plan a route, share it with friends, track a ride, and find epic rides nearby.

Win a Custom Harley-Davidson Low Rider® S Motorcycle

This customized 2020 Low Rider S motorcycle celebrates how the culture and community of motorcycle rallies have inspired Harley-Davidson motorcycle designs. The custom Low Rider S motorcycle is inspired by the 1980 FXB Sturgis and features a 117 Stage IV kit and a bevy of Harley-Davidson Parts and Accessories.

In addition, every week a winner will be randomly selected to win an assortment of Harley-Davidson General Merchandise and a Yoder Smokers™ Competition Pellet Grill.

Explore all the ways to win at H-D.com/LetsRide.

About Harley-Davidson Motor Company

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. Our vision: Building our legend and leading our industry through innovation, evolution and emotion. Our mission: More than building machines, we stand for the timeless pursuit of adventure. Freedom for the soul. Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has defined motorcycle culture with an expanding range of leading-edge, distinctive and customizable motorcycles in addition to riding experiences and exceptional motorcycle accessories, riding gear and apparel. Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides financing, insurance and other programs to help get Harley-Davidson riders on the road. Learn more at www.harley-davidson.com.

Total Motorcycle would like to thank Harley-Davidson for inspiring us to bring this week’s Inspiration Friday: Harley-Davidson’s Let’s Ride Weekly Prizes to you! Come back Each and Every Friday for yet another great article to help you get inspired to ride, learn and explore the amazing world of motorcycle riding!