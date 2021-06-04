Let’s celebrate this weeks Inspiration Friday: National Get Outdoors Day by being outside, enjoying the warmth of sunshine, wide-open greenspaces, our own backyard or our nation’s parks, forests and wildlife refuges. Just 20 minutes will lower stress levels, boost self-esteem and improve your mood while improving your memory and focus. Ride, drive, walk, bike, motorcycle or float down a river, it doesn’t matter, lets get out there and enjoy nature’s summer backyard! #THINKOUTSIDE and take the #OFFLINER pledge, reduce your screen time, discover new ideas and possibilities and get inspired by Total Motorcycle and Polaris.

Spending time outside in a green space before starting tasks appears to help by improving working memory and our ability to concentrate and focus. – EatingWell Just 20 minutes per day spent in nature can lower stress hormones levels, boost self-esteem and improve mood. – Forbes Screen time has continued to increase to an average of 13 hours per day per person. – United Healthcare Modern life has resulted in a nature deficit, exaggerated by the crisis. Even before the crisis we were spending 90% of time indoors. – Journal of Environmental Psychology

Check out our 2021, 2022 and 1970-2022 and ATV guides while you are looking for ideas for your National Get Outdoors Day adventure to get great ideas.

Polaris Launches OFFLINER Pledge in Honor of National Get Outdoors Day on June 12

Polaris is encouraging consumers to go offline, embrace nature and THINK OUTSIDE.

MINNEAPOLIS (June 4, 2021) – Today, Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII), a global leader in helping people find possibilities outside for more than 65 years, announced a new initiative aimed at inspiring people to get offline and capture the adventure waiting outdoors. Research shows that time spent outdoors has positive impacts on our health, including reduced stress, improved mood and faster healing. This National Get Outdoors Day on Saturday, June 12, Polaris invites consumers to take a pledge to become an OFFLINER.

National Get Outdoors Day is held annually on the second Saturday of June and encourages Americans to get active outdoors, whether that be in their own backyard or our nation’s parks, forests and wildlife refuges. Launching today and running through June 30, 2021, consumers are invited to take a pledge to become an OFFLINER by visiting Polaris.com/ThinkOutside

“At Polaris, we’re passionate about getting people outside. It is about more than just the products we provide, it is about the experiences and memories we help create,” said Mike Speetzen, Polaris chief executive officer. “It’s that THINK OUTSIDE mindset that motivates us daily and makes celebrating National Get Outdoors Day a natural fit for Polaris.”

In a world where we are constantly online, it’s time to turn off and reconnect with the outdoors. More time at home and technology have resulted in a nature deficit and screen time has increased to an average of 13 hours per person per day1. Consumers are now looking for a reason to get out, which is evident as searches for “outdoor activities” increased by 82 percent from July 2019 to July 2020, and search levels in 2021 are on pace to match that2.

“While we know screen time increased during the pandemic, we also saw many people turn to the outdoors. Taking the OFFLINER pledge means turning off electronics indoors and getting outside. That may mean a walk in the park for some, but to others it may mean a break from routine,” said Pam Kermisch, Polaris chief customer engagement and growth officer. “THINK OUTSIDE is our call for people to experience the ultimate enjoyment outdoors and to discover new ideas and possibilities, and we can help make that possible this National Get Outdoors Day.”

Those who participate in the OFFLINER pledge will be entered for a chance to win one of five Polaris Adventures experiences and other outdoor adventure gear. From an epic off-road excursion in a Polaris RZR to a scenic sunset cruise in a Slingshot, Polaris Adventures has 160 location across the U.S., making it a perfect option for those who want to try a new way to explore the outdoors.

