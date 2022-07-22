What do Newport Beach, Vancouver, Paris, Miami, New Delhi, Rome, Mexico City, Sydney, Valencia, New York, Kuala Lumpur, Dubai, Singapore, Seoul, Hangzhou, Bangkok and Ingolstadt have in common? It’s Inspiration Friday #208: World Ducati Week 2022 with tens of thousands of Ducati riders and fans enjoying events, music, rides and a great festival atmosphere in each city for the three day event (July 22-24). The Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli” will be ground zero with DJ Benny Benassi and famous Ducati racers Pecco Bagnaia, Enea Bastianini, Luca Marini, Marco Bezzecchi, Michele Pirro, Alvaro Bautista, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Nicolò Bulega, Oliver Bayliss and the historic Ducati champion Troy Bayliss!

Want even more inspiration to be at WDW2022? You got it! Those who go will be treated to amazing experiences such as: E-bike experience, Ducati Test Rides, MotoGP vs WSBK Tech Village, Off road Adventure Area, Autograph sessions, Stuntman shows, Lamborghini Track Taxi Drives, Scrambler Beach Party, Ducatisti Parade, Rustida BBQ and even a concert. Plus attend a DOC Wedding!

Crazy fun, crazy good times and crazy Ducatisti’s! Plus it’s Italian, “I’m gonna make him an offer he can’t refuse” and that’s World Ducati Week 2022 tickets. Inspiration Friday: World Ducati Week 2022 it’s like a deluxe pizza pie!

Plus Total Motorcycle has all the wonderfully Italian 2022 Ducati and newest 2023 Ducati models plus Ducati model guides going back to 1989!

Each week we bring you another Inspiring Motorcycle story to inspire you to get out and ride!

FRIDAY’S PROGRAM

Day 1 – Friday, July 22nd

Discover Friday’s activities that will culminate with the Ducati riders Lap of Honor and Ducatisti Parade that will start from the Misano Circuit and end at the Scrambler Beach Party in Riccione ft. Benny Benassi.

SATURDAY’S PROGRAM

Day 2 – Saturday, July 23rd

You won’t want to miss the Race of Champions: a race between all the official Ducati MotoGP, World Superbike and World Supersport riders as they challenge each other aboard Panigale bikes and the Saturday Party ft. Meduza at the Misano Football Stadium.

SUNDAY’S PROGRAM

Day 3 – Sunday, July 24th

This year we are offering the chance to experience the thrill of driving alongside professional drivers in Lamborghini’s in-house super cars and many other activities to close this eleventh edition of the World Ducati Week.

World Ducati Week 2022 Presented: Challenges on Track, World Premieres, Special Guests, and Unique Moments for Fans of The World of Two Wheels

World Ducati Week 2022 held at Ducati World in the Mirabilandia theme park (Ravenna, Italy)

Lenovo, a current technology partner of Ducati in MotoGP, becomes the title sponsor of the Lenovo Race of Champions at the Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli”

Music takes center stage at World Ducati Week with two exceptional headliners: Benny Benassi on Friday, July 22 at Samsara Beach in Riccione and Meduza on Saturday, July 23 at the Misano stadium

Claudio Domenicali, Ducati CEO: “The WDW demonstrates how Ducati is able to combine a more digital and technological side with values ​​such as the importance of human relationships and the pleasure of meeting up, typical of the concept of Italianness of which our brand is an ambassador in the world”

The World Ducati Week 2022 program was presented during a press conference at Ducati World, the area dedicated to Ducati bikes in the Mirabilandia theme park in Ravenna (Italy). Claudio Domenicali, Ducati CEO, together with riders Pecco Bagnaia, Enea Bastianini, Luca Marini, Marco Bezzecchi, Michele Pirro, Alvaro Bautista, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Nicolò Bulega, Oliver Bayliss and the historic Ducati champion Troy Bayliss, unveiled some of the highlights of the three-day event.

Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati, commented: “It is a great satisfaction to be here in Mirabilandia within Ducati World to present the World Ducati Week 2022, a one-of-a-kind event that highlights the strong and mutual bond that exists between Ducati and the community of fans and Clubs, which for us are like a true family. The WDW demonstrates how Ducati succeeds in combining its more digital and technological side with important values ​​such as the importance of human relationships and the pleasure of meeting up, typical elements of the concept of Italianness of which our brand is an ambassador in the world. World Ducati Week is just that, a physical moment, of authentic sharing of passion and relationship between enthusiasts and the company, represented by all the managers and all the riders who race with our bikes, true heroes for all Ducatisti. I can’t wait to be able to experience first-hand once again the beauty and the pride of finding ourselves at the Misano Circuit, which has hosted us since the first edition, to celebrate all together the passion and love for Ducati and everything it represents.” See it all on Inspiration Friday: World Ducati Week 2022.

World Ducati Week 2022 is once again ready to give life to an extraordinary weekend of emotion, passion and fun. The eleventh edition of one of the world’s largest international motorcycle gatherings – July 22 to 24 at the Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli” – will be a great celebration in a positive and sharing atmosphere.

The WDW is open to an audience of all nationalities, ages, genders, personalities and backgrounds. From those who love to discover the world by travelling by motorbike between cities and winding roads, to those who devour the track lap after lap and to all motorcyclists who venture into the most exciting off-road paths. World Ducati Week is a special occasion to experience all these passions while feeling at home among other motorcyclists.

During the conference, it was also announced that the race with the MotoGP, Superbike and Supersport riders will be named after our partner, Lenovo. As a global technology company, title and technology Partner of MotoGP’s Ducati Lenovo Team, and main sponsor of the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati Team in Superbike, Lenovo will join the Ducati riders at this race at the Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli”, in the Lenovo Race of Champions.

The race with the Ducati champions, scheduled for July 23, is among the most anticipated moments at WDW. Twenty-one Ducati riders in the MotoGP, Superbike and Supersport championships will compete on Panigale V4 and Panigale V2 bikes in a dual-category competition with two winners. During the press conference, the special liveries of the Panigale V4 S of Pecco Bagnaia and Alvaro Bautista, inspired by the graphics of the race bikes they use in the championships, were unveiled as a world preview. The Panigale V4 that will run the Lenovo Race of Champions will then be made available to enthusiast customers.

ALL DUCATI BIKES

The undisputed protagonists of the WDW are obviously the Ducati motorcycles. You can compete with the Panigale on a latest generation simulator or take home a souvenir photo of the Streetfighter in a drifting position on a special platform. Fans of the Multistrada will be able to relive the history of the motorcycle through the most representative models from its birth. For lovers of the two and four wheel combination it will be possible to see live the Audi RS Q e-tron which participated in the Dakar again alongside the DesertX in the exclusive livery inspired by that of the car and, no exception, the Diavel 1260 Lamborghini next to the Lamborghini Siàn FKP 37 from which the bike takes its inspiration.

A WORLD PREVIEW

As per tradition, Ducati shares an exclusive preview with World Ducati Week participants. A closed room will be set up, inside which fans will discover one of the new models for the year 2023that will be unveiled officially to the public only in the autumn.

RIDING EXPERIENCE

Not just motorcycles to admire and discover, but above all to ride. The models in the Ducati and Scrambler Ducati range will be available for test rides around the Misano circuit. L​overs of speed will be able to reserve a session on the track with their motorcycle, but also book a test of the Panigale V4 S MY2022, the jewel of Ducati technology and performance. The Ducati Riding Academy will also be present at WDW2022, dedicated to enthusiasts of all ages and with different levels of experience. Younger participants will be able to get a taste of DRE Rookie, while “mini-sessions” of DRE Adventure on the Multistrada V4 S, Scrambler Ducati Desert Sled and the brand new DesertX will be there for adventuring enthusiasts.

THE DUCATI CHAMPIONS

Throughout the event, Ducati riders will be involved in many activities in the circuit. The Lenovo Race of Champions and the lap of honour on the track are just two of the moments when fans will be able to see and interact with the Ducati heroes of present and past.

EVENING EVENTS

On Friday, July 22 there will be one of the moments most awaited and loved by all Ducatisti: the World Ducati Week parade! The moment on the track that sees all the fans and their Ducati take center-stage in the name of “Let’s Ride as One”. Starting from a lap of the circuit, the colorful snake of motorcycles will bring thousands of fans to Riccione for the Scrambler Beach Party. The Samsara Beach bathing establishment in Riccione will in fact host an evening of music and fun to the notes of the famous Italian DJ and producer Benny Benassi, known all over the world thanks to successes that have topped the world’s music charts making his fans dance in the most exclusive clubs and festivals.

On Saturday, July 23 the evening will begin with the inevitable “Rustida” (typical BBQ) served directly on the main straight of the track by the Ducati managers. The evening will then move to the Santamonica Stadium of Misano, adjacent to the circuit paddock, where the riders will take the stage for the traditional greeting to the Ducatisti. The evening will then be topped off with the energy of the music of Meduza: the Italian house music trio, with more than 15 million listeners in streaming, capable of selling out entire live tours in clubs around the world.

To participate in the World Ducati Week evenings on Friday and Saturday, it is necessary to purchase an entrance ticket to the event.

DOC – DUCATI OWNERS CLUB

As with every edition, a guarantee of internationality and a strong community spirit is provided by the 321 Ducati Owners Clubs. With over 29,000 members in 62 countries all over the world, the DOCs are able to bring together people who share the same passion and live according to the emotions that only a Ducati can inspire, becoming a fundamental component of World Ducati Week.

LINKS WITH THE TERRITORY

Once again, the World Ducati Week can count on the active collaboration of the Municipalities and Administrations of all the cities of the Riviera involved. The Municipalities of Misano Adriatico, Rimini, Riccione and Cattolica and the Republic of San Marino will host the thousands of Ducatisti during the days of the event. The WDW is also part of the many activities of the Emilia-Romagna Region APT for the promotion of the Motor Valley brand. Last, but certainly not least given its essential role, the Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli” which, from the very beginning, has hosted all editions of the event.

OFFICIAL PARTNERS

There are many companies that have decided to actively participate in World Ducati Week. In addition to Lenovo, other partners and suppliers of the Ducati team in MotoGP wanted to be present. Primarily Akrapovič and Shell, together with Aruba.it, Carrera, Contadi Castaldi and Vmoto. But also some historical suppliers who support Ducati in the development of its production motorcycles such as Termignoni, Pirelli, Bosch and Brembo. Pittarosso will be present with its collection of footwear and accessories branded Ducati and Ducati Corse. Platum will expose its electric micro-mobility line with Ducati and Scrambler Ducati scooters and Locman will be there with its watches collection. Inside the Tech Village or in the dedicated stands STM, Rizoma, Givi, Dainese, Arai, Garmin, X-Lite, Ilmberger Carbon Parts, Spidi, LV8 and Andreani will all exhibit their products and make their technical knowledge available to make this edition of the event even more unforgettable. Plus don’t forget Total Motorcycle and Inspiration Friday: World Ducati Week 2022.

THE GOAL OF A SUSTAINABLE EVENT

Since the 2016 edition, the World Ducati Week has been certified as a sustainable event according to the ISO 20121 standard and, also for the 2022 edition, Ducati intends to involve enthusiasts, partners, suppliers and employees in an unforgettable experience, created by keeping social responsibility, environmental sustainability and brand enhancement in mind. The company’s goal is to be able to obtain sustainable event certification for the third consecutive edition.

Tickets to take part in the 11th WDW are already on sale. Different entry formulas are available for those taking part with a motorcycle or as a passenger, for one day or all three days. To discover all the options just visit the dedicated section on the Ducati website.

For young people aged between 18 and 25 there is the Rookie rate with a special price, valid for both the one-day ticket and the 3-day pass.

Admission to the event is free of charge for accompanied minors up to the age of 18, for all participants from non-European countries and for disabled persons and their carers.

New moments and unique experiences to be enjoyed during World Ducati Week will be announced in the coming weeks. All the news will be available on the dedicated website, on the brand’s social channels and on the official Facebook page of World Ducati Week.

#LetsRideAsOne #WDW2022

EVENTS

Day Begin End Event Location: Inspiration Friday: World Ducati Week 2022 Every day 9.00 19.00 DRE Rookie Academy DRE Rookie Area Every day 9.00 19.00 Ducati Talk Ducati Talk Every day 9.00 19.00 DRE Adventure Academy Adventure Area Every day 9.00 19.00 E-bike experience E-bike Area Every day 9.00 19.00 Ducati Test Ride Test Ride Area Every day 9.00 19.00 Mototrainer simulators Performance World Every day 9.00 19.00 Heritage: 50 years of Ducati & Misano Heritage: 50 years of Ducati & Misano Every day 9.00 19.00 Monta Smonta Tech Village Friday – 22 10.00 18.00 Project | V20B Project | V20B Friday – 22 10.00 18.00 Design Journey Design Journey Friday – 22 10.00 18.00 Design Journey Design Journey Friday – 22 11.00 12.00 Riders off road Adventure Area Friday – 22 11.00 11.30 Monta Smonta: riders challenge Tech Village Friday – 22 12.00 12.30 Autograph riders session Box Friday – 22 12.30 12.50 Autograph session with historical riders International village Friday – 22 12.40 13.00 Stuntman show Track Friday – 22 14.00 14.45 Taxi Drive Audi e Lamborghini Track Friday – 22 14.30 15.00 Monta Smonta: MotoGP VS WSBK Tech Village Friday – 22 15.00 15.30 Autograph riders session Box Friday – 22 18.00 18.45 E-MTB ducati riders race Adventure Area Friday – 22 17.00 17.20 Lap of Honour Ducati riders Track Friday – 22 17.25 17.40 Stuntman show Track Friday – 22 18.00 19.00 Ducati Band concert DOC Village Friday – 22 21.00 23.30 Scrambler Beach Party Samsara Beach – Riccione Friday – 22 18.35 21.00 Ducatisti Parade Track & outside the circuit Saturday – 23 10.00 10.20 Autograph session with historical riders International village Saturday – 23 10.00 18.00 Project | V20B Project | V20B Saturday – 23 10.00 13.00 Design Journey Design Journey Saturday – 23 10.30 11.00 Meet & Breakfast for Ducati Ladies Monster: just fun! Saturday – 23 11.00 11.30 Monta Smonta: riders challenge Tech Village Saturday – 23 12.00 12.30 Autograph riders session Box Saturday – 23 12.00 13.30 DOC Wedding DOC Village Saturday – 23 12.40 13.00 Stuntman show Track Saturday – 23 14.00 14.45 Taxi Drive Audi e Lamborghini Track Saturday – 23 15.40 18.15 Lenovo Race of Champion Track Saturday – 23 18.15 18.30 Stuntman show Track Saturday – 23 20.00 21.30 Rustida BBQ Track Saturday – 23 21.30 23.30 Saturday Night Show Misano Footbal Stadium Sunday – 24 10.00 17.00 Project | V20B Project | V20B Sunday – 24 12.00 12.20 Autograph session with historical riders International village Sunday – 24 12.40 13.00 Stuntman show Track Sunday – 24 14.00 14.45 Taxi Drive Audi e Lamborghini Track Sunday – 24 15.00 19.00 Design Journey Design Journey Sunday – 24 15.55 16.15 Stuntman show Track Sunday – 24 10.00 10.30 Riders Meet Kids DOC Village

PROGRAM LIST for Inspiration Friday: World Ducati Week 2022

WORLD DUCATI WEEK PROGRAM Day Begin Speaker & Location Friday – 22 10:00 Stefano Rendina, Ducati Corse [Performance World] Friday – 22 10:00 Buccelli, Product Manager D/Air [Multistrada World] Friday – 22 10:00 Bosch specialist & Valia, Ducati Rider & Tester [Tech Village] Friday – 22 11:00 Troy and Oli Bayliss, Ducati riders [DOC Village] Friday – 22 15:00 Petrucci, Boulanger, Giovanni di Pillo [Adventure Area] Friday – 22 11:00 Ricci Maccarini, Ducati SBK Performance [Tech Village] Friday – 22 11:30 Broglia e Mollo, Travel bloggers & Instagramers [Multistrada World] Friday – 22 12:00 Di Piazza, Ducati Innovation Manager [Tech Village] Friday – 22 12:00 Giovannini, Balzani, Lo Presti [Performance World] Friday – 22 13:00 Andrea Rossi, Rider & Transanatolia winner [Multistrada World] Friday – 22 14:00 Bosch Tech Specialists [Multistrada World] Friday – 22 14:00 Zampieri, Ducati R&D Director; Meo, Rider [Adventure Area] Friday – 22 14:30 Palmerini, DC Test Team Manager & Pirro, Ducati MotoGP test rider [Performance World] Friday – 22 15:30 Xaus, Bernardi, Riders + Di Pillo & Thomas [DOC Village] Friday – 22 16:00 Buccelli, Product Manager D/Air [Tech Village] Friday – 22 16:00 Giugliano, Team Manager D34G Racing Team [Performance World] Friday – 22 18:00 Giovannini, Balzani, Lo Presti [Performance World] Saturday – 23 09:00 STM Specialists [Tech Village] Saturday – 23 09:30 Bosch Tech Specialists [Multistrada World] Saturday – 23 09:30 Mauro, Direttore Sperimentazione Veicolo [Performance World] Saturday – 23 10:00 Selleck, Rossi, riders [Adventure Area] Saturday – 23 10:30 Buccelli, Product Manager D/Air [Multistrada World] Saturday – 23 10:30 Ciabatti, DC Director; Tardozzi, Team Manager [Performance World] Saturday – 23 11:00 General Manager + Product&Tech Director Termignoni [Tech Village] Saturday – 23 11:00 Davies, Bulega, riders +Di Pillo & Thomas [DOC Village] Saturday – 23 11:00 Zampieri, Ducati R&D Director; Meo, Rider [Adventure Area] The Transanatolia Rally Ducati & Lenovo. Acquisizione uso e analisi dei dati per Team / Data acquisition and anaylisys in Ducati Corse World Dainese & Ducati Smart Jacket Bosch presents: What riding 200 days per year feels like / vivere 200 giorni all’anno in moto I campioni di ieri incontrano i campioni di domani / Yesterday’s champions meet tomorrow’s DETAIL: DUCATI TALK Event The DesertX Experience: Danilo Petrucci & Eduard Boulanger Track Days Setup – Tailored for Performance Il Circolo Polare Artico e il viaggio in Islanda / Artic Circle & Iceland experience Ducati Lightweight Design Corso di primo soccorso per motociclisti / First aid course for bikers (ITA only) Ducati Corse: il management in azione nella MotoGP / Ducati Corse: the management in action in MotoGP Bosch: Il Radar della Multistrada V4 / the Radar of the Mulstistrada V4 The DesertX Challenge / La sfida DesertX Ducati Corse: dietro le quinte, il collaudo delle moto da corsa / Ducati Corse: behind the scene, testing the racing bikes I campioni di ieri incontrano i campioni di domani / Yesterday’s champions meet tomorrow’s Dainese: the Ducati smart Jacket Da rider a team manager – nuove sfide dentro e fuori la pista. Giovanni di Pillo intervista Davide Giugliano First aid course for bikers (ENG language) Termignoni: exhaust performances Chaz Davies: my experience as a coach The DesertX Challenge / La sfida DesertX STM: le frizioni Ducati / STM: Ducati clutches Bosch: Il Radar della Multistrada V4 / the Radar of the Mulstistrada V4 Lo sviluppo del veicolo Ducati / The development of a Ducati bike Australia Outback Bikes Adventures Dainese: the Ducati smart Jacket Day Begin Speaker & Location Saturday – 23 11:30 Gattafoni, Cagnoni (Dreamsroad) [Multistrada World] Saturday – 23 11.30 Salvadori, Youtuber + DiPillo [Performance World] Saturday – 23 12:00 Cagnoni, Dreamsroad director [Multistrada World] Saturday – 23 12:00 Zambenedetti, Progettazione Veicolo Ducati Corse [Performance World] Saturday – 23 13:00 Andrea Rossi, Rider & Transanatolia winner [Multistrada World] Saturday – 23 14:00 Buccelli, Product Manager D/Air [Multistrada World] Saturday – 23 14:00 Nicotra, DC department CFD coordinator [Performance World] Saturday – 23 14:00 Selleck, Rossi, riders [Adventure Area] Sunday – 24 09:30 Giovannini, Balzani, Lo Presti [Performance World] Sunday – 24 10:00 Petrucci, Pirro, Michael Rinaldi, Riders [DOC Village] Sunday – 24 10:00 Paiola, Spidi Product Manager [Tech Village] Sunday – 24 10:00 Bosch Tech Specialists [Multistrada World] Sunday – 24 10:00 Selleck, Rossi, riders [Adventure Area] Sunday – 24 11:00 Cecconi, Foti; Aruba.it Racing Team Principal & Team Manager [Performance World] Sunday – 24 11:00 Zampieri, Ducati R&D Director; Meo, Rider [Adventure Area] Sunday – 24 11:30 Valia, Ducati Rider & Tester [Tech Village] Sunday – 24 11:30 Zarco, Rider; Antonelli, Multistrada product sponsor [Multistrada World] Sunday – 24 13:00 Andrea Rossi, Rider & Transanatolia winner [Multistrada World] Sunday – 24 14:00 Giovannini, Balzani, Lo Presti [Performance World] Sunday – 24 14:00 Buccelli, Product Manager D/Air [Multistrada World] Da Pilota a Pilota Youtuber: Luca Salvadori Event The Transanatolia Rally Corso di primo soccorso per motociclisti / First aid course for bikers (ITA Only) Dreams Road. Viaggi per spiriti liberi WDWoman on Multistrada by Valeria Cagnoni Dalla Strada alla SBK: le principali differenze Dainese & Ducati Smart Jacket Panigale V4 aerodinamics Corso di primo soccorso per motociclisti / First aid course for bikers (English language) Australia Outback Bikes Adventures Dainese & Ducati Smart Jacket Aruba.it Racing – Ducati: gli uomini chiave della Superbike / Aruba.it Racing – Ducati: Superbike key people La sfida DesertX / The DesertX challenge Bosch presents: What riding 200 days per year feels like (Insights of an ABS application engineer for Ducati) Johann Zarco e la Multistrada Pikes Peak The Transanatolia Rally Riders Meet Kids: i campioni di oggi incontrano i piccoli campioni di domani / The champions of today meet the riders of tomorrow Spidi: Step in Wear test. I materiali delle giacche Ducati Atacama / Focus on the Ducati Atacama Jacket’s material Bosch: Il Radar della Multistrada V4 / the Radar of the Multistrada V4 Australia Outback Bikes Adventures

#WeRideAsOne: Thousands of Ducatisti Colored The Streets of Every City Around The World for Inspiration Friday: World Ducati Week 2022

From Florence to Newport Beach, passing through Vancouver to Mexico City, #WeRideAsOne connected more than 13,000 enthusiasts in the most iconic locations of over 40 countries around the world

The event, organized by Dealers and Ducati Official Clubs, reached its climax during the parade that saw Ducatisti riding through their cities, while sharing passion and enthusiasm for being part of the community

Given the great success of the event, #WeRideAsOne becomes a fixed appointment in the calendar of the Ducati community each first Saturday of May

The first edition of #WeRideAsOne, the exclusive event organized by the Bologna-based motorcycle manufacturer, concluded very successfully. Saturday May 7, the community of Ducatisti from every city met to celebrate together the passion for Ducati in all its shades.



The event was organized thanks to the synergy between the Ducati Dealerships and the Ducati Official Clubs, who tailored the program of the day, each in line with their own territory and culture, giving rise to unique events. A total of 224 dealers from the Ducati network, supported by 120 international Ducati Official Clubs, made #WeRideAsOne possible as well as Inspiration Friday: World Ducati Week 2022.



More than 13,000 of Ducatisti colored the streets of cities of over 40 countries around the world riding their Ducati and Scrambler Ducati bikes. The highlight of the event was the parade, which involved many enthusiasts riding through the most evocative streets and squares of their own cities: Newport Beach, Vancouver, Paris, Miami, New Delhi, Rome, Mexico City, Sydney, Valencia, New York, Kuala Lumpur, Dubai, Singapore, Seoul, Hangzhou, Bangkok and Ingolstadt are just some of the cities where #WeRideAsOne was successfully celebrated.



The global appreciation of this first edition pushed Ducati to add #WeRideAsOne to its calendar as a fixed annual event. Every first Saturday of May, Ducati Dealers and Ducati Official Clubs will invite Ducatisti to gather in their cities for a day of fun and happiness.



#WeRideAsOne was also an opportunity to warm up the engines for the upcoming big Ducati party, the World Ducati Week planned from 22 to 24 July at the Misano World Circuit ‘Marco Simoncelli’.



#WeRideAsOne #WeAreDucati #LetsRideAsOne #WDW2022