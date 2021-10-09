Intense racing dominated Lacapelle-Marival France EMX250 Championship

After a challenging start to the season, Bonacorsi proved the performance of his GYTR kitted YZ250F, as well as his own riding and tactical prowess, by grabbing pole position – the first of his EMX250 career – in spectacular style. He posted a 1’48.331 lap, 0.373 clear of Fredriksen in second.

In the opening race, Fredriksen and Bonacorsi emerged from turn one inside the top-eight and impressively used the power of their YZ250Fs mixed with some creative lines to move quickly to the front of the field.

Fredriksen took the lead before the end of the first full lap and then went on to take an emphatic race win – his first of 2021. Meanwhile, Bonacorsi had to fight for second position and eventually secured it after a thrilling bar-to-bar battle with another Yamaha rider, Cornelius Toendel.

In the final race of the day, Fredriksen rocketed to another fabulous top-three start, while Bonacorsi had to weave his way through the pack after starting outside of the top-10. From there, Fredriksen put in a stellar performance to finish behind the championship leader, Nicholas Lapucci, in second position, as Bonacorsi stormed through the pack to finish third.

A 1-2 scorecard gave Fredriksen his first-ever EMX250 overall victory, while Bonacorsi toasted a career-best result from the second step of the podium.

Hutten Metaal Yamaha Official EMX250’s Jeremy Sydow got a fantastic start in the opening race but was shuffled back to 14th and in the final race, the German managed to score a point for 20th after a poor start.

Meanwhile, Dave Kooiker struggled to find his rhythm out on the hard-packed and narrow circuit. He finished 29th in the final classification.

After collecting another piece of podium silverware, Bonacorsi remains fifth in the EMX250 Championship Standings and has moved within 7-points of Liam Everts in fourth. At the same time, Fredriksen gained six positions today and is now eighth. Kooiker remains 10th in the championship chase. After missing the first four rounds due to injury, Sydow is 25th.

The next round of the EMX250 series will take place in Pietramurata, Italy, on Tuesday, October 26th.