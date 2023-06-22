Intense two days for Ducati’s long-awaited MotoGP test at Misano

Alvaro Bautista’s test with the Ducati Desmosedici GP concluded at Misano.

The Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli was the stage of Alvaro Bautista’s long-awaited MotoGP test. It was an intense two days during which the Spanish rider got back on the Ducati Desmosedici GP after the last Grand Prix held on 18 November 2018 in Valencia.

After Day-1 aimed at regaining the feeling with both bike and tyres (50 laps completed), on Day-2 Bautista was able to ride with continuity in the morning, focusing on the set-up and also trying out different tyre solutions.

No time attack attempts were made for the Spaniard; Bautista closed the test (49 laps completed on Day-2) with a quickest time of 1’32.590, recorded on lap seven of the fourth run, on soft tyres and a track temperature of 49°.

In the afternoon the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati rider was back on his Ducati Panigale V4R to complete a few laps and reacquaint himself with the bike he will ride on the sixth round of the 2023 WorldSBK season, scheduled at Donington (UK) from 29 June to 2 July.

Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati)

“It was a good test. I had a lot of fun getting back on the Ducati Desmosedici GP and I’m satisfied with the work we did. Between the first and second day, the feeling improved, also thanks to the team and Ducati, who put me in a position to adjust the bike with some changes that helped me feel even more comfortable. We also worked to find confidence with different tyre solutions and the results were tangible. The time? It’s not important, also because I never pushed for the time: there was no reason to take risks. The future? The future is at Donington and Imola. We have two very close rounds and after this good experience I just have to think about the WorldSBK championship”.