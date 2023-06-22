Action kicks off in Samota-Sumbawa for MXGP Indonesia

Determined to Dominate, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP & MX2 Teams Set for Scorching Indonesian Double-Header

The Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP and MX2 teams have arrived in Indonesia, determined to fight for race wins and podium finishes at the 10th and 11th rounds of the FIM Motocross World Championship.

The action kicks off in Samota-Sumbawa, at the same venue that hosted its inaugural Grand Prix in 2022. The second Indonesian round will unfold at a brand-new track in Lombok.

Sumbawa’s circuit features a vast and extensive layout, complete with numerous jumps, speed sections, and elevation changes. Last year, the most significant challenge was the unique track surface, which was described by the riders as “super-soft and loamy, but rocky and tricky at the same time.”

Swiss star Jeremy Seewer, currently fifth in the MXGP championship and gaining momentum, has made an impressive comeback over the previous few Grands Prix. With a Grand Prix win in France and a strong performance in Germany, Seewer is excited to compete in the Indonesian rounds, an area of the world he has found success in the past. In fact, the ’91’ celebrated his first-ever Grand Prix victory on Indonesian soil in 2017 and reached the podium twice at back-to-back MXGP rounds of Indonesia and Asia in 2019.

After leading almost the entirety of Race Two at the MXGP of Germany two weeks ago, Glenn Coldenhoff is determined to secure more podium finishes in his 2023 campaign. The ‘259’ has already celebrated two podium finishes this season and currently ranks sixth in the Championship Standings, just 16-points behind Seewer.

Joining the MXGP riders at the unique and challenging Sumbawa venue, the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 team is focused on the exciting MX2 title race. Thibault Benistant enters the Asian double-header second in the MX2 Championship Standings, only 13-points behind the leader. With high spirits and renewed energy after a weekend break, the Frenchman is confident and determined to close the gap in the championship chase as he hunts a maiden MX2 world title.

At the same time, Jago Geerts ranks fifth in the MX2 Championship Standings after a heroic return to action following wrist surgery five weeks ago. The Belgian rider has made a remarkable recovery and is quickly regaining speed and strength as he approaches full health. Though Geerts may not be at 100% strength this weekend, he feels fitter than before and has already set his sights on challenging the podium.

While four of Yamaha’s five factory riders competed in Sumbawa last year, Rick Elzinga eagerly anticipates the new experience. The tall Dutchman, who is still in his rookie season and currently 13th in the standings, watched the Grand Prix on TV last year and lines up optimistic for a good result, with the soft, bumpy base of the Sumbawa circuit predicted to suit him well.

The Indonesian rounds of the FIM Motocross World Championship will undoubtedly push the riders’ abilities and stamina to their limits, with the heat and humidity adding to the challenge.

The Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP and MX2 teams have meticulously prepared for this one-of-a-kind trip and are eager to fight up front.

Jeremy Seewer

5th MXGP Championship Standings, 320-points

“The track in Sumbawa looks so sick, but it is actually strange to ride because of the ground. It’s like riding on dust. I still like it, and I’m positive that if they water it enough that it will be fun. This weekend I just want to have a good experience, stay healthy and put two good moto’s together. The goal is to be on the box and to fight for wins, I’ve been really strong lately, and after just missing the podium in Germany, that was frustrating, so I’m really motivated to bounce back strong.”

Glenn Coldenhoff

6th MXGP Championship Standings, 304-points

“The layout is pretty cool. It is quite a large track, although the ground is a bit strange and challenging. Last year I got sick on the island, like quite some others, so this year I will be more prepared in terms of food. I will have everything prepared before we go. This weekend, I hope to get another podium after last GP’s second place. I feel good and looking forward to race again after a weekend off.”

Thibault Benistant

2nd MX2 Championship Standings, 392-points

“Sumbawa is not my favourite track. The layout is really nice, but the ground is a bit strange. To prepare I’ve been training in the sand, mainly because Lommel is coming up and we have been on the hard pack a lot lately, so in this area, we are okay. The goal for this weekend is to ride free and like I know how to ride, because I feel like I didn’t manage to ride to my full potential last time out. So that’s the plan.”

Jago Geerts

5th MX2 Championship Standings, 341-points

“I’m feeling pretty good going into Indonesia. My wrist is a lot better than it was in Germany, and I’ve done a lot more riding recently to get my speed and confidence back. I had an X-Ray last week and the bone has healed well, so it should be good. I liked the track last year, it’s a nice layout and it’s good to ride, so I’m looking forward to it.”

Rick Elzinga

13th MX2 Championship Standings, 136-points

“I saw the track on TV last year and I like it. It really looks like a track I can possibly excel on so I’m looking forward to racing there. I have been working hard the past few weeks and I’m starting to get some things in line, so I’ll just keep on doing that to be as fit as possible. The goal this weekend is to race upfront because I know I can. All I need is a decent start and good first laps and then we will be halfway there.”