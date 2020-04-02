Interview with MotoGP Danilo Petrucci as we wait for the 2020 MotoGP World Championship to start

The 2020 MotoGP Season was supposed to begin nearly one month ago in Qatar for the Ducati Team, where just a few weeks earlier they had completed the last MotoGP pre-season test. Unfortunately, at the same time in Europe, the crisis started to spread, stopping not just the sporting world but also whole countries, like Italy, which was one of the worst-affected nations by the virus.



A mandatory isolation period has been introduced by the Italian Government to stop the spread of the virus, and of course, also Danilo Petrucci is respecting the measure in his house in Terni. “For sure spending so much time at home, staying away from our friends is not the ideal situation. But at this time it is the only way that we have to solve this problem together. By staying at home following the instructions that are given us by the Government, we can help each other. The situation is difficult, but it can only improve if we endure it a little bit more”.



The Ducati rider also explained how he is spending these days at home: “I am trying to use this time to solve some physical issues, like the problem I had at my shoulder last year in Valencia and some that I have in a leg. I am doing some physiotherapy at home, some light training and I am also focusing on my diet”.



Of course, during these days of lockdown, Petrucci doesn’t have the chance to train on a bike, and he declared that what he is missing the most is doing motocross with his teammate Andrea Dovizioso. “I hear Andrea nearly every day, and we text each other a lot. In these days, I miss the most doing motocross with him and training together, also because right now I can’t really ride anything!”



The last time the Ducati riders were able to sit on the Desmosedici GP20 bikes was more than a month ago, during the final winter test that was held in Qatar from 22nd-24th February 2020: “I was delighted with the test at Losail. I think I was one of the few riders that covered the whole distance in the race simulation by completing 22 laps. The bike is an evolution of the previous year, but the big difference now is the tyres. We worked a lot on trying to adjust the bike setup and the riding style”.



Speaking about the future, Petrucci declared his goals for 2020 and his expectations from the championship, now that the new calendar has tightened up towards the end of the season: “This is my second year with the Ducati Team, and I am proud of it. This year I would like to improve my performance compared to last season. In 2019 I got my first win in MotoGP, and I was able to fight for the third position in the standings until there were two races to go. This year I want to fight for that placement during the whole championship. For sure, this season will be a surprise for everybody. We are not used to such an intense programme! The calendar is extremely tight, especially in the last months, so we need to do a good mental and physical preparation and try to rest now because then we won’t have time. Honestly, I can’t wait to face this demanding calendar!”