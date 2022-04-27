Jerez de la Frontera for the sixth round of the 2022 MotoGP season

Less than seven days after last Sunday’s Portuguese GP in Portimão, the Ducati Lenovo Team is preparing to return to action this weekend for the sixth round of the 2022 MotoGP World Championship, the Spanish GP.



The event will once again be hosted at the Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto, which last year saw the Italian team score an extraordinary one-two finish with Jack Miller on the top step of the podium and Pecco Bagnaia second. The Australian rider scored his first win of the year on that occasion, turning a difficult start to the season around. After a DNF at Portimão, Miller is determined to repeat his 2021 performance at Jerez.



Pecco Bagnaia, who finished eighth last week after a superb comeback from last place on the grid, is also looking to get back to the front and close the gap on Championship leader Quartararo, who is currently 38 points ahead. After the first five rounds of the season, Bagnaia finds himself in tenth place, tied on points with Miller in ninth.



Ducati, which has eight podiums, including two wins at Jerez, remains in first place in the manufacturers’ standings with a 36-point advantage over KTM in second.



Jack Miller (#43 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 9th (31 points)

“I’m happy to be back on track this weekend and to be able to put the Portimão crash behind me. Racing in Spain is always special because the Spanish fans are very passionate and make the atmosphere unique. Jerez is a track that I like and where I have great memories after winning last year, my first on a Ducati, which came after a crash in the Portuguese GP. It would be nice to come back and win again this year. I’ll try to give my best to get the best possible result”.



Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 10th (31 points)

“After the crash in qualifying in Portugal, these days off were crucial to rest and recover my strength. Despite the pain and the fact that we couldn’t ride much on slick tyres, we were fast in the race on Sunday, and we were able to achieve the objective we had set ourselves. This shows that we are working well and that race after race, my feeling with the Desmosedici GP continues to improve. Now we arrive at Jerez, where we finished on the podium last year, to finally be among the protagonists of the weekend.



Circuit Information



Country: Spain

Name: Circuito de Jerez – Ángel Nieto

Fastest Lap: Quartararo (Yamaha), 1:37.770 (162,8 km/h) – 2021

Circuit Record: Viñales (Yamaha), 1:36.584 (164,8 km/h) – 2020

Top Speed: Zarco (Ducati), 300,8 km/h – 2021

Track Length: 4.4 km

Race Distance: 25 laps (110.6 km)

Corners: 13 (5 left, 8 right)



2021 Results

Podium: 1° Miller (Ducati); 2° Bagnaia (Ducati), 3° Morbidelli (Yamaha)

Pole Position: Quartararo (Yamaha) 1:36.775 (164,5 km/h)

Fastest lap: Quartararo (Yamaha), 1:37.770 (162,8 km/h)



Rider Information



Francesco Bagnaia

Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 63

GPs Started: 157 (52 x MotoGP, 36 x Moto2, 69 x Moto3)

First GP: Qatar 2019 (MotoGP), Qatar 2017 (Moto2), Qatar 2013 (Moto3)

Wins: 14 (4 MotoGP + 8 Moto2 + 2 Moto3)

First GP win: Aragón 2021 (MotoGP), Qatar 2018 (Moto2), Netherlands 2016 (Moto3)

Pole position: 13 (6 MotoGP + 6 Moto2 + 1 Moto3)

First pole: Qatar 2021 (MotoGP), France 2018 (Moto2), Great Britain 2016 (Moto3)

World Titles: 1 (Moto2, 2018)



Jack Miller

Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 43

GPs Started: 177 (122 x MotoGP, 49 x Moto3, 6 x 125 cc)

First GP: Qatar 2015 (MotoGP), Qatar 2012 (Moto3), Germany 2011 (125 cc)

Wins: 9 (3 MotoGP + 6 Moto3)

First GP Win: Netherands 2016 (MotoGP), Qatar 2014 (Moto3)

Pole position: 9 (1 MotoGP + 8 Moto3)

First Pole: Argentina 2018 (MotoGP), USA 2014 (Moto3)

World Titles: –



Championship Information



Riders’ standings

Jack Miller (#43 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 9° (31 points)

Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 10° (31 points)



Manufacturers’ standings

Ducati – 1º (106 points)



Teams’ standings

Ducati Lenovo Team – 6° (62 points)