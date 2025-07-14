Josh Herrin extends his championship lead following an eventful weekend at Laguna Seca

Sunnyvale, Calif., July 13, 2025 — Josh Herrin (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati) put himself to work over the weekend at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca for the fifth round of the 2025 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship, extending his lead in the championship series.

Herrin suffered a 100 mph fall during Friday’s riding at the fast turn four, losing the front over the Ducati Panigale V4 R and barrel rolling through the gravel, destroying his primary racebike in the process.

Despite this setback, the Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati team prepared a spare bike, and the champion used it effectively to secure a resounding victory in race one on Saturday afternoon over Bobby Fong and Jake Gagne, extending his title lead after Cameron Beaubier crashed out.

Since Laguna Seca had a triple-header format, Herrin once again went head-to-head with Fong in race two. This time, Herrin finished in second place.

The final Superbike race of the day was a copy of race two, but Herrin refused to give in, setting the fastest lap of 1:24.228 and extending his series lead over Beaubier to 31 points after banking another podium in second place.

2025 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship After Round Five

P1 – Josh Herrin (Ducati) 224

P2 – Cameron Beaubier 193

P3 – Bobby Fong 187

P4 – Jake Gagne 165

P5 – Richie Escalante 113

Josh Herrin (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati–#1)

“Laguna has been a great weekend,” Herrin enthused after race three. “We had that slight mishap on Friday that totaled the bike—it was my first big crash in two years. I was bummed about that because I don’t like costing my team the money to build a new bike, but they built me another rocket for Saturday, and we were able to get the win. It was huge, as my wife Rachel, my son Griffin, and my two new twins were all there to see it.

“For today (Sunday), the goal was just to get on the podium in both races because we knew Cam (Beaubier) lost a bunch of points on Saturday with his race one crash. We just wanted to get as many points as we could without taking too much risk.

“It was a bit of chess today, putting myself in the right place to dictate the pace, and although we didn’t get the wins today, I’m so happy with how the weekend went. The Ducati Panigale V4 R was incredible, so was my team, now we have a bit of a rest before we try to keep this ball rolling at VIR.”

Round six of the 2025 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship sees the field head east to Virginia International Raceway on August 1-3 as Josh Herrin looks to further extend his championship lead.

Posted on Monday, July 14th, 2025 by Michael Le Pard