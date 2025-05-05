Josh Herrin scores back-to-back podiums at Road Atlanta

Sunnyvale, Calif., May 4, 2025 — Josh Herrin (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati) delivered two hard-fought performances at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta during round two of the 2025 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship, locking in back-to-back third-place finishes aboard the Panigale V4 R.

The defending Superbike champion got to work quickly during Friday practice, achieving the third fastest time of 1:25.617, 0.173 of a second behind the leader.

On Saturday, Herrin qualified fourth with a fastest lap of 1:24.789, just over a second off pole-sitter Cameron Beaubier. Race one occurred under wet conditions, and Herrin got a strong start, holding third for all 15 laps of the shortened race. A late-race mistake allowed the fourth-place rider to close the gap, but Herrin held him off at the checkered flag by just 0.147 of a second.

Sunday’s Race 2 ran 19 laps in dry, sunny conditions, with Herrin again starting fourth. He passed Jake Gagne on lap two to take over third and held that position for the rest of the race.

While unable to challenge for the win, Herrin’s consistency helped him jump from fourth to third in the overall championship point standings. After two of nine rounds, Herrin has 59 points.

2025 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship Standings After Round Two:

P1 – Cameron Beaubier, 95

P2 – Jake Gagne, 72

P3 – Josh Herrin (Ducati), 59

P4 – Bobby Fong, 56

P5 – Sean Dylan Kelly, 52

Josh Herrin (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati – #1)

“Overall, it was a solid weekend. The bike felt good, and the team did a great job. We struggled a bit on fresh tires all weekend, and that held us back from going after the leaders. Race one in the wet went well—I felt strong and grabbed another third-place finish, which I’m happy about.

“Race two in the dry was tougher. I was really having to override the front of the bike just to keep pace, and it got to the point where I was tugging the front in every corner. We’ve got some work to do on setup, for sure.

“Road Atlanta and Barber have always been tracks where we’ve had to push extra hard to stay competitive, so leaving round two in a better place than we did last year is a big win. A huge thanks to the entire Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati crew. I’m looking forward to Road America. It’s a track I love, and I’m ready to fight.”

Round three of the 2025 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship will occur May 30 – June 1 at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. The 4.0-mile, 14-turn track has challenged motorcycle racers for over six decades and remains one of the fastest and most iconic stops on the MotoAmerica calendar.