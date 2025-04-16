Korie Steede claims second WXC Class victory of the season at The Old Gray GNCC

Grand National Cross Country Series – Round 5 Equipped with the Husqvarna FC 250, Steede entered The Old Gray event with momentum on her side after capturing her first win of the season at the previous round. Riding a wave of confidence since, the Ohio native entered Sunday’s event ready to battle for the top position.

With her Old Gray GNCC victory, Steede now moves into the WXC Class series lead after five rounds.

"I snagged the holeshot and tried my best to stay smooth the first lap while I figured the track out!" commented Steede. "It sure was a tough one trying to read the trail and figure out when you could trust it. The battles were absolutely insane and left us with no time to relax. I'm so stoked with my performance in the rocks and I can't thank the team enough for the awesome support out there. We'll keep grinding."

For former GNCC Champion Craig DeLong, fourth place in the XC1 Open Pro Class was a solid effort as his series gains momentum, with The Old Gray weekend proving a step in the right direction for him riding the Husqvarna FX 350.

"I had a solid day overall here in Tennessee, which is nice, and the progress is good," said Delong. "I felt more comfortable on the bike and put in solid laps to end up in fourth place. Big thanks to the team for always supporting me, we'll keep the momentum going."

XC1 Open Pro Class Results

1. Ben Kelley, KTM

2. Kailub Russell, Yamaha

3. Ricky Russell, Yamaha

4. Craig DeLong, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

9. Jordan Ashburn, GASGAS

WXC Class Results

1. Korie Steede, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

2. Tayla Jones, Honda

3. Rachael Archer, Kawasaki

U.S. Hard Enduro Series – Round 4

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Ryder LeBlond raced to a fourth-place Pro Class finish at Round 4 of the 2025 U.S. Hard Enduro Series in Moab, Utah, this weekend.

Aboard the Husqvarna TE 300, LeBlond was up front in Friday’s prologue session, capturing second place in preparation for the Main Race on Saturday. After a three-hour battle amidst challenging conditions, LeBlond finished with a consistent fourth place result.

Following his Moab finish, LeBlond retains his lead atop the Pro Class standings, entering Round 5 in North Carolina toward the end of this month.

"We just finished up at Moab Hard Enduro," commented LeBlond. "Not really a lot to say on my end. It was a pretty quiet fourth place for me, and I was just smooth and steady. Happy to keep the lead in the championship, and ready to take this thing east!"

Pro Class Results

1. Cody Webb, Yamaha

2. Trystan Hart, KTM

3. Will Riordan, Sherco

4. Ryder LeBlond, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

Upcoming Offroad Races – April 2025

4/20: U.S. Sprint Enduro Series – Round 5

4/20: West Hare Scrambles – Round 3

4/27: NPGC Series – Round 5

4/27: U.S. Hard Enduro Series – Round 5